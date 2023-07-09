AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 10th July 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 12:31 AM
10 views
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • Whilst Friday’s nonfarm payroll showed ‘only’ 209k jobs added compared to 225k expected and 306k prior, it’s still a healthy number that won’t deter the Fed from hiking further. Especially with unemployment at 3.6%
  • Wall Street initially rallied but was unable to hold onto gains, closing slightly lower on Friday
  • But the slower jobs number weighed on the US dollar which was the weakest forex major on Friday and second of last week (that title goes to the Canadian dollar)
  • Fed fund futures now imply a 93% chance of a Fed hike this month, and for that to be the final hike of the cycle
  • A strong employment report for Canada saw USD/CAD form a bearish engulfing day and bearish hammer on the weekly chart
  • The Japanese yen continued to broadly strengthen on Friday, sending USD/JPY to a 2-week low just shy of 421, during its worst day in two months (and closing with a bearish engulfing week)
  • EUR/USD closed at an 8-day high and now trades less than a days’ average range away from the 1.1012 high
  • GBP/USD reached our 1.2800 target outlined last week, and shows the potential to break above the June high and make a run for the 1.30 handle
  • USD/CHF accelerated lower after rolling over from 0.90 resistance on Thursday, and shows the potential to probe the YTD low of 0.8820
  • WTI crude oil is also rallying which could make the increasingly short speculators question their positioning, with oil now showing the potential to retrace and potentially break above $75

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • View The Week Ahead for a look at this week’s economic data and themes
  • 09:50 – Japan’s current account, bank lending
  • 11:30 – Australian building approvals (revised), business turnover
  • 11:30 – China CPI, PPI
  • Fed members speak (Daly 00:00, Mester 01:00, Bostic 02:00)

 

20230709moversFX

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • 92% of the ASX 200 stocks declined on Friday during its worst day for four months
  • A bearish engulfing / outside week formed
  • Although the market held above 7,000 – a key line of defence for bulls to defend
  • SPI 200 futures were 0.36% higher by Friday’s close
  • The ASX is expected to open above the June 26th low today
  • Potential for some mean reversion (7100 and 7145 are nearby resistance levels)
20230710asxglanceFX

20230710asx200ci

 

AUD/USD 1-hour chart:


AUD/USD formed a small bullish hammer for a second consecutive week, and last week’s candle was a bullish inside week. The weekly candles also show a double bottom around 0.66, and Friday’s bullish engulfing candle forms a higher low on the intraday charts and has taken prices to the top of its 0.66 – 0.67 range. Basically, demand is building which suggests a bullish breakout is on the cards. However, Friday’s rally looks stretched over the near-term, and we’d prefer to see prices retrace further and seek evidence of a swing low (such as the support zone around 0.6660) ahead of an anticipated break higher. A softer US inflation report (Tuesday US, Wednesday AM Australia) could certainly help with the bullish case.

20230710audusdFX

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: AUD/USD Australia 200 Australia Trade Ideas Asian Open

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: US inflation, BOC and RBNZ meetings take the helm
Today 07:08 AM
Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
July 7, 2023 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
July 7, 2023 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
July 7, 2023 11:16 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD/USD articles

AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
By:
Matt Simpson
July 6, 2023 10:32 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 6, 2023 03:00 PM
      Market chart
      WTI Crude Oil, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 5th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 4, 2023 10:51 PM
        Research
        AUD, ASX 200 Analysis: The RBA paused, but it may not be the peak
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 4, 2023 05:40 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.