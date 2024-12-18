ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed

A decent bullish reversal candle has formed on the ASX 200 on Tuesday, which begs the question as to whether Santa’s rally is about to kick into gear. Although it is the FOMC meeting within the next 24 hours which could decide when or even if it starts at all.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Yesterday 11:06 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

A decent bullish reversal candle has formed on the ASX 200 on Tuesday, which begs the question as to whether Santa’s rally is about to kick into gear. Were it not for the pending FOMC meeting in just under 24 hours, I’d lean towards yes. But the Fed may need to deliver a set of considerably-less dovish projections compared with their September’s outlook to see risk rally tomorrow.

 

If they revise their 2025 cuts to one or even none, the ASX could retest and even break below the 8200 downside target I mentioned yesterday.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

But I think there is a chance that the Fed won’t be as hawkish are expecting, mainly to save face. The 25bp cut is practically a given, so if they still suggest at least two cuts are arriving next year then it could help risk bounce in line its seasonal tendency from tomorrow. Whereas a relatively hawkish meeting could see as final drive lower for the ASX before the late-December rally kicks into gear next week.

 

Ultimately, I believe we are in for a Santa’s rally. But the Fed meeting could decide whether it begins on Thursday or next week.

 

 

ASX 200 seasonality for December

20241218asx200

Average daily returns for the ASX 200 in December show a clear bullish bias from the middle of the month. In fact, the ASX delivers positive average returns alongside a positive win rate (bullish days greater than 50% of the time) for each trading day between December 16th to 30th. Traders then tend to book profits and generate a negative average return and win rate (it closes the day lower over 50% of the time on 31st December).

 

 

ASX 200 futures (SPI 200) technical analysis:

20241218asx200Chart

A prominent bullish engulfing candle formed on Tuesday to hint at a swing low. But as suggested above, it is likely down to whether the Fed hint at 1 or fewer cuts next year as to whether it will dip lower. Because if they signal 2 or more cuts, then risk could rally after the close.

 

Regardless, seasonality suggests risk could rally next week once the FOMC dust has settled.

 

The daily RSI reached the extremely oversold level of zero before popping higher, so perhaps the low has already been seen. A slight bearish divergence formed on the 1-hour chart beneath the weekly R1 pivot and prices are retracing lower. The bias is to seek dips within yesterday’s range in anticipation of a break of Tuesday’s high and Santa’s really ensue. 8450 seems a reasonable target for low-liquidity, end of year conditions. Of course, take note of the tendency for the ASX to selloff on the final day of the month (which lands a week on Tuesday).

 

 

Economic events in focus (AEDT)

  • 10:50 – JP trade balance
  • 11:00 – AU leading indicator
  • 18:00 – UK CPI, PPI
  • 21:00 – EU CPI, construction output
  • 06:00 – Fed interest rate decision
  • 06:30 – FOMC press conference

 

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session ASX Indices
Latest market news
View more news
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
Today 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Today 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Today 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Today 01:56 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Today 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Today 01:37 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Asian Open articles

Close-up of market chart
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:26 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:16 PM
      Research
      ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 17, 2024 10:06 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 16, 2024 09:52 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.