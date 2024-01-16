ASX 200 forecast: Do many bulls remain at these highs?

Once again we have seen the ASX 200 turn lower after a failed attempt to break above 7700. And when you consider the ASX has fallen double digits in percentage term from these highs, it is worth paying attention to.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Yesterday 2:37 AM
aus_09
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

It can be beneficial to stand back to admire a view from time to time, but in the case of the ASX 200 I would highly recommend it. We can see that the ASX has repeatedly failed to test 7700 since it reached a record high in August 2021, let along break above it. And each failed attempt to do so has resulted in double-digit declines in percentage terms.

 

Market Outlook Indices

 

A combination of factors propelled global indices higher at the end of 2023. Of course, we had the usual Santa’s rally which tends to benefit from portfolio ‘window dressing’, but markets were also pricing in multiple rate cuts for the Fed which supported Wall Street (and all else followed). The risks of regional warfare for the Middle East has largely been ignored, but what if that changes? As for multiple cuts, a stronger US economy means that rates will remain higher for longer than current market pricing suggests. And of the wheels of the global economy fall off, you’d think indices would have to begin pricing in a hard landing and roll over from cycle highs.

 

20240116asx200WK2 

 

ASX 200 technical analysis (weekly chart):

The ASX 200 weekly chart shows that three of the four declines from the cycle highs have been double digits in percentage terms. If the ASX Is to fall by -10% from the current cycle high, it will find itself trading beneath the 7,000 handle and the 200-week EMA.

 

On that note I find it interesting that the market has spent a few weeks beneath the 200-week EMA before rebounding sharply, but that is something to consider if we do see a sharp move lower. And if we’re to see another -16% drop the ASX will find itself back near the June and October 2022 lows around 6400.

 

 

 

ASX 200 technical analysis (daily chart):

As bearish as the weekly chart may appear, it must be said that the trend structure on the daily does seem bullish overall. However, the ASX has fallen beneath last week’s low and AUD/USD has broken a key support area in what could be described as a mild risk-off session in Asia. Of course, to achieve 10% or more declines we’ll likely need to see wheels fall off of sentiment for global indices.

 

For now, a move to the 7300 – 7346 zone seems feasible whilst prices remain below 7500, a break beneath which brings 7200 and 7150 into focus for bears.

 

20240116asx200

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices ASX Australia
Latest market news
View more news
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
Today 12:42 AM
USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
Today 12:05 AM
Panera Bread IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Panera Bread
Yesterday 11:22 PM
Circle IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Circle
Yesterday 07:11 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Technical Tuesday – January 16, 2024
Yesterday 05:30 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Euro undermined as dollar gains further ground
Yesterday 12:30 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets. For over 20 years, we've helped traders realise their ambitions and continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 12:05 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD analysis: Euro undermined as dollar gains further ground
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:30 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 08:45 AM
        aus_09
        ASX 200 forecast: Do many bulls remain at these highs?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 01:37 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.