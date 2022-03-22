ASX200 afternoon wrap 22nd of March 2022

A solid performance for the ASX200 today as it added 63 points (0.86%) to close at 7341 after reaching its highest level in nine weeks earlier in the session.

March 22, 2022 7:52 AM
Australian flag

Surging commodity prices and higher yields saw the cyclical Materials, Energy and Financial sectors return to vogue as the local bourse secured its first close above the 200 day moving average at 7333 since mid-January.

Living up to its reputation as the Big Australian, BHP Group (BHP) added almost 40 points alone to the value of the index today, as its share price lifted by 5.1% to $48.82. Fellow mining heavyweight Rio Tinto (Rio) climbed by 3% to $113.74, Fortescue Metal Group added 1.23% to $18.94. At the same time, Mineral Resources (MIN) added 4.85% to $49.09.

Reports the EU is considering joining the U.S in a Russian oil embargo propelled the price of crude oil back above $112.00/ bbl and reignited energy market jitters.

Beach Energy (BPT) added 3.17% to $1.63. Woodside Petroleum (WPL) added another 1.61% to $32.16, while Santos (STO) added 2.23% to $7.79. Coal miner, New Hope Coal (NHC) added 8.53% to $3.18.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is becoming increasingly hawkish, and last night he opened the door to a 50bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting.

If there is one thing, the Australian Financial Sector like it is higher yields as it allows the big banks to increase profitability via higher Net Interest Margins.

Macquarie (MCQ) added 1.32% to $197.58, one good session away from trading again on a $200 handle. National Australia Bank (NAB) added 1.07% to $31.23, ANZ added 0.33% to $27.67, Westpac (WBC) added 0.30% to $23.62, and Commonwealth Bank (CBA) lifted by 0.35% to $106.07.

The sensitivity of technology stocks to higher interest rates was apparent today as the air came out of the local IT sector, following its almost 20% rally from February lows.

Afterpay owner Block (SQ2) dropped by 5% to $175.00, Zip Co (Z1P) fell by 4% to $1.52, Appen fell by 3.12% to $6.83, and Xero (XRO) fell 2.63% to $98.82.

Despite the bullion price continuing to mark time around the $1935 level, local gold stocks have outperformed today, perhaps pre-empting strength in the gold price tonight. Northern Star Resources (NST) added 1.92% to $10.60, Evolution Mining (EVN) added 0.91% to $4.45, and Newcrest Mining (NCM) added 2.81% to $25.98.

It's gone from bad to worse for Magellan's (MFG) shareholders today following the exit of Hamish Douglas from the board. Its shares closed another 3.78% lower at $14.49, eyeing last week's low at $13.22.

The AUDUSD is trading modestly lower at .7394, struggling to make headway above .7400c following a sharp drop in the ANZ consumer confidence index. And as RBA continues to remain patient. 

ASX200 Daily Chart 22nd of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of March 22nd, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks
Latest market news
View more news
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
Yesterday 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
Yesterday 06:06 PM
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Yesterday 02:38 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Yesterday 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
Yesterday 10:00 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Australia 200 articles

Close-up of market chart
Gold, Wall Street rallies falter as signs of fatigue surface, ASX to open lower
By:
Matt Simpson
August 20, 2024 10:46 PM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
      Oil extraction
      ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
        Research
        The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 1, 2022 05:18 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.