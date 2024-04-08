AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY: Bearish breakout risk grows on BOJ intervention threat

AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY are sandwiched between range highs and uptrend support, meaning traders should be on alert for potential bearish and bullish breakout this week with big event risk in the United States and Europe approaching fast.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 8, 2024 8:04 AM
Downwards trend with red arrow
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The threat of BOJ intervention to support the Japanese yen has kept USD/JPY in a tight range
  • The spillover has been the rally in many yen crosses has also stalled
  • AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY are sandwiched between range highs and uptrend support, making bullish or bearish breakouts possible this week

The overview

AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY are sandwiched between range highs and uptrend support, meaning traders should be on alert for potential bearish and bullish breakout this week with big event risk in the United States and Europe approaching fast.

The background

With Bank of Japan intervention risk keeping USD/JPY rangebound despite increasingly hawkish US economic fundamentals, it’s seen rallies in many yen crosses stall near range highs, placing uptrends dating back months and even years under possible threat.

Given their positions on the charts, traders should be alert for potential bullish or bearish breaks this week, especially with two major US inflation reports and an ECB interest rate decision arriving in the days ahead.

We look at two favorite yen crosses; AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY

The trade setup

AUD/JPY

audpy apr 8

AUD/USD has made two unsuccessful ventures above 100 in the past month, both ending in reasonably large reversals.

The daily candles over recent days reveal a ding-dong battle is underway between bulls and bears with an inverted hammer on Thursday followed up by a bullish hammer on Friday.

On the downside, minor support is located at 99.50, 99.25 and uptrend dating back to start of March. Should the latter give way it points to a potential deeper retracement towards support at 98.20 and uptrend dating back to March 2023. Even though RSI is warning of waning upside momentum, I’d want to see a break of the minor uptrend before initiating a short position, allowing for a stop loss order to be placed above for protection.

In the interim, the price found bids on pullbacks towards 99.50 recently, making that a potential level to initiate long positions with a stop loss below 99.20 for protection targeting another push above 100.

EUR/JPY

eurjpy apr 8

EUR/JPY sits in a similar position to AUD/JPY, trading close to range highs and uptrend dating back to December 2023 with relatively inconclusive price action in recent days.

It had divergence between RSI and price in February and March with a modest pullback duly following, explaining why it was mentioned in the AUD/JPY setup. However, after testing the uptrend below 163, it has bounced back to the centre of the range between support at 163.56 and resistance at 165.35.

While Friday’s bounce from 163.56 points to near-term upside risk, I’d prefer to wait for a definitive break before initiating a position. A clean break of the uptrend brings a deeper pullback towards support at 161.70, 160.30 and 200-day moving average at 159.33 into play. The 50-day moving average is located just below the uptrend, creating the potential for a false break given its checkered track record for being respected. 

Alternatively, should the price break above 165.35, it allows for a stop to be placed below for protection targeting a push towards the pre-GFC highs just below 170.

The wildcards

If the BOJ were to intervene suddenly, much of what you just read will be worth close to nothing as the crosses would likely decline hundreds of pips in seconds, bringing a whole raft of lower levels into play. With US CPI and PPI reports out this week, large upwards moves in USD/JPY may exacerbate the threat of intervention to support the yen.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: BoJ Trade Ideas EUR JPY AUD JPY JPY
Latest market news
View more news
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 07:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
December 24, 2024 08:00 PM
2025 Crude Oil Outlook Technical Preview
December 24, 2024 04:00 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest BoJ articles

Federal reserve building
2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
By:
David Song
December 23, 2024 11:30 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/JPY Forecast: Uptrend Intact After CPI Release
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    December 12, 2024 09:30 PM
      japan_05
      Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Slips as Traders Reconsider a BOJ Hike in December
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      November 21, 2024 04:47 PM
        Forex trading
        USD/JPY Rebounds as BoJ Ueda Pledges to Support Economic Activity
        By:
        David Song
        November 18, 2024 03:56 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.