AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY short setups if the Powell put goes AWOL

Risk assets have enjoyed a strong fortnight following Japan’s market meltdown, recovering much of the ground lost during those wild days earlier in the month. But there are some signs of caution creeping in ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium on Friday.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 21, 2024 8:38 AM
Wall Street sign with a building in background
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Risk assets have enjoyed strong gains over the past fortnight, although signs of rally fatigue are creeping in
  • Markets want their cake and to eat it too, pricing in eight Fed rate cuts by June while simultaneously betting on a soft economic landing
  • Fed chair Jerome Powell speaks on Friday
  • NZD/JPY, AUD/JPY rallies stall around former uptrends

Risk assets have enjoyed a strong fortnight following Japan’s market meltdown, recovering much of the ground lost during those wild days earlier in the month. But there are some signs of caution creeping in ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium on Friday. With eight Fed rate cuts priced by June, even though markets continue to bet on a soft landing for the US economy, a lot of perfection has been priced back in rapidly.

This note looks at two short setups involving NZD/JPY and AUD/JPY, should risk start to rollover again.

NZD/JPY rally fails at former pandemic uptrend

NZD/JPY has rebounded over six big figures from its August nadir, enjoying relative calm in markets which has enabled carry trades to be reestablished. But the bullish price action is showing signs of fatigue; RSI (14) has broken its uptrend while Tuesday’s daily candle looks suspiciously like a topping patten, rejected from the intersection of horizontal resistance at 89.96 and former uptrend running from the pandemic lows in early 2020.

I’m not ready to short just yet knowing buyers are parked above 88.00 based on the price action seen over the past week. Liquidity is also likely to wane ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday. But if NZD/JPY were to fail again at the former uptrend, especially post Powell, the conviction behind the trade would increase considerably.

Stops could be placed above the uptrend with shorts targeting a push towards 87.72. If that level gives way, there’s little major support to speak of until you get down to 83.50.

I’ve included correlation analysis in the bottom pane, looking at the rolling daily relationship NZD/JPY has had with Nasdaq 100 futures over the past fortnight. At 0.88, the strength of the correlation suggests a short setup is far more likely to succeed if risk appetite rolls over.

nzdjpy aug 21 2024

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

AUD/JPY fortunes tied to risk assets

The setup for AUD/JPY is similar to that of NZD/JPY, although it managed to reclaim the former pandemic uptrend late last week. The price action since has been unconvincing, with advances towards 99.00 knocked back in the four trading sessions prior to today. There’s no obvious topping pattern, but the inability for the price to push higher corresponds with RSI (14) breaking the uptrend established during Japan’s meltdown.

Like with the Kiwi, shorting now comes across as a lower probability play before Powell. However, should risk appetite rollover, confidence in the setup will improve considerably. The daily correlation AUD/JPY has had with Nasdaq 100 futures over the past fortnight stands at 0.90.  

If the price is unable to build upon the rally pre or post Powell, shorts could be established with stop loss orders placed above the highs hit earlier this week. 96.92 is the first support layer of note, with another minor level found at 95.51. 90.27, where the pair bounced earlier this month, is one potential target should we see a real unwind in risk appetite.

aud jpy aug 21 2024

If either NZD/JPY or AUD/JPY were to resume their rallies, the option would be to flip the setups around, but that’s a post for another day.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: APAC session Forex AUD JPY NZD JPY Trade Ideas
Latest market news
View more news
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Strength on Trump Tariff Threat
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
January 3, 2025 06:30 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
January 3, 2025 05:17 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Follows Up Strongest Year Since 2010
January 3, 2025 03:50 PM
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
January 2, 2025 08:49 PM
USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone
January 2, 2025 08:32 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest APAC session articles

Quarry and various stones
Iron Ore Bears Eye Simandou Shock in 2025
By:
David Scutt
January 2, 2025 06:30 PM
    Hot chocolate: The scolding trade of 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 28, 2024 11:30 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
        gpbusd_06
        GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 19, 2024 05:52 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.