AUD/USD and bullish price action above .6680 are incompatible right now

Considering the exuberance in markets, the Aussie dollar should be flying. Rate cuts are here, there and everywhere, boosting prospects for a soft economic landing. But the Aussie dollar looks more like the Pacific peso, floundering without really going anywhere.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 6, 2024 8:42 AM
aus_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • AUD/USD continues to struggle despite the risk-on environment
  • Suffers another big reversal above .6680 on Thursday
  • Most Australian states break Friday for long weekend

Considering the exuberance in markets, the Aussie dollar should be surging. Rate cuts are here, there and everywhere, boosting prospects for a soft landing. Cyclicals should be leading the charge. But the Aussie dollar, the posterchild for cyclical currencies, looks more like the Pacific peso, floundering without really going anywhere.

Check out the price action on the 4H chart.

aud june 6

Like a climber on Everest above 8000m, every time AUD/USD pushes above the .6680, the move becomes starved of oxygen. Bearish engulfing candles, evening star patterns; we’ve seen plenty of near-term top patterns over the past few weeks, including another  today: a bearish pin. Like so many other forays above .6680 it simply couldn’t stick, delivering yet another ugly reversal.

Until AUD/USD manages to break and hold this level, using existing ranges remains the way to trade it.

Selling on pushes above .6680 with a tight stop is one option, allowing shorts to target support at .6629 or even .65925.  Alternatively, should the price ease back towards those targets, traders could initiate longs targeting .6680 with a tight stop below either for protection.

Aside from risk events such as Thursday’s ECB interest rate decision and Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report, those trading AUD/USD should be aware most Australian states will break Friday for a long weekend, reducing market liquidity during the Asia session tomorrow and on Monday.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q2 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: AUD/USD Forex Trade Ideas
Latest market news
View more news
EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
Today 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
Today 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Yesterday 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Yesterday 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Yesterday 01:56 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest AUD/USD articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
By:
Matt Simpson
December 18, 2024 10:16 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 18, 2024 01:40 AM
      channel_05
      US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
      By:
      David Song
      December 17, 2024 07:45 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: Bears eye a sub-63c Aussie
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 15, 2024 10:54 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.