AUD/USD bears eyeing downside after Australia’s inflation undershoot

Australia’s inflation report undershot expectations in February, although there’s still evidence of stickiness in underlying price measures. Markets reacted by bidding Australian government bonds which have pressured AUD/USD, seeing it test uptrend support. A break could see the Aussie revisit its 2024 lows.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 27, 2024 2:55 AM
aus_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Australian inflation undershot market expectations in February
  • The result has seen AUD/USD slide to test long running uptrend support
  • A break lower opens the door for a retest of 2024 YTD lows
  • Market volatility may increase heading towards Easter

The overview

Australia’s inflation report undershot market expectations in February, although there’s still evidence of stickiness in underlying price measures. Markets have reacted by bidding Australian government bonds which has pressured the AUD/USD, seeing it test uptrend support. A break could see the Aussie revisit its 2024 lows.

The background

Disinflationary pressures in Australia paused in February with the ABS monthly inflation indicator showing a year-on-year increase of 3.4%, unchanged from January. The result was below the 3.6% level expected by markets, with the increase in February standing at 0.16%.

Of what would be of more importance to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), measures of underlying price pressures showed signs of stickiness with inflation ex-volatile items and holiday travel rising 0.66% and 3.9% over the year, the latter accelerating  from the levels reported in January.

This underlying measure sits closer to the midpoint of the RBA’s 2-3% inflation target band on a three and six-month annualised basis but extrapolating short-term trends can deliver false impressions on the inflation picture. Just remember what the headlines were saying about US inflation trends late last year.

While an incomplete picture, services inflation declined 0.26% after falling 0.59% in January, a promising sign that heat in services inflation is moderating. The full slate of services prices will be available in the March quarter inflation report.

AUD/USD eased lower following the report while 3-year Australian government bond yields – which are sensitive to changes in RBA interest rate expectations – slid four basis points. While the monthly results should be interpreted with caution, it must be acknowledged the RBA Board often points to trends in the inflation indicator in its policy statements, likely explaining today’s market reaction.

It’s worth repeating the RBA’s preferred inflation gauge is the ABS quarterly trimmed mean measure. That can and has meaningfully moved Australian financial markets previosuly. It’s doubtful this report will do that beyond the short-term.

aud mar 27

Market Outlook AUD/USD

The trade setup

While its debatable how long the impact of the inflation report will last, AUD/USD looks vulnerable on the daily chart, testing uptrend support in what looks to be a bear pennant pattern. It’s successfully bounced from this level on seven separate occasions, but with a series of lower highs, momentum indicators pointing lower and having broken below its 50 and 200-day moving averages, the risk of downside break appears to be growing.

Should support give way, it’s plausible we could see AUD/USD retest the February lows around .6450. Aside from a bit of activity around .6350, there’s not a lot of visible support evident until below .6300 on the charts. For those considering initiating shorts on a clean break of the uptrend, remember to place a stop loss order above the level for protection.

The wildcards

AUD/USD has been sensitive to short-term movements in the USD/CNY cross recently, making that one area for traders to watch. If the CNY suddenly strengthens it’s likely AUD will too, and vice versus.

It’s also the last week of the quarter heading into Easter, so whippy and violent price moves may occur with market liquidity likely to decline. With the US core PCE deflator released on Easter Friday, the Fed’s preferred underlying inflation measure could deliver some unusually wild price action.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: AUD AUD USD FX Trade Ideas
Latest market news
View more news
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
Yesterday 06:27 PM
USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
Yesterday 05:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
Yesterday 01:06 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
Yesterday 10:13 AM
Asian Stocks Dip; Dollar Gains, DAX Hits Record High
Yesterday 09:08 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.