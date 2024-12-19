AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation

AUD/USD plunged alongside Wall Street indices following the Fed's last meeting of the year. And if Santa’s rally is to kick in at all this year, it could be to pick up some of the crumbs left during yesterday’s volatile selloff.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 11:16 PM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Fed delivered their widely expected 25bp cut and, in line with my own expectation, slowed their pace of easing to two cuts in 2025. Yet market reactions suggest this development was not priced in. Nasdaq futures suffered their worst day in five months while S&P 500 and Dow Jones had their worst in four. All closed just off their lows for the day with highly negative delta volumes (considerably more sellers than buyers) to show bearish initiation behind the move.

20241219wallStreet

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

 

If Santa’s rally is to kick in at all this year, it could be to pick up some of the crumbs left during yesterday’s volatile selloff. As a reminder, we tend to see Wall Street indices rise into the year end, and other global indices follow. The chart below shows the rally tends to kick in around December 21st for the S&P 500, with a series of positive average returns and favourable win rate. But I am not convinced the general returns over this period can outweigh the recent losses sustained, so Santa’s rally may fizzle out to more of a mediocre sympathy bounce.

20241219wsSeasonality

 

 

Powell said during his press conference that stronger economic growth and lower unemployment has driven the slower pace of easing, and further progress on inflation needs to be achieved to justify further cuts. But they can afford to be more cautious as they are very close to neutral. Perhaps wisely, he declined to comment on Trump’s policies.

20241219marketsFX

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

The combination of a surging US dollar and fallout on Wall Street saw AUD/USD plunge to a 2-year low during its worst day since March 2023. The Aussie now trades just over 50-pips from its 2022 low, which is close enough to be rude not to at least tap it.

 

Still, the 2022 is a big level indeed. And one that could at least trigger a volatile shakeout, as bears are tempted to book profits. But to see such a bearish acceleration at cycle lows underscores the panic, and with the  yuan weakening alongside China’s bond yields, this is not a bearish stampeded I intend to stand in front of. But AUD/USD traders need to monitor how China’s markets react to get a feel for just how low AUD/USD can go and if it can break or rebound from the 2022 low.

20241219audusd

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

Economic events in focus (AEDT)

11:00 – NZ business confidence

11:30 – AU reserve assets

14:00 – BOJ interest rate decision (no change expected)

17:30 – BOJ press conference

23:00 – BOE interest rate decision (no change expected)

00:30 – US GDP (Q3)

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session AUD/USD Forex Indices Seasonal analysis
Latest market news
View more news
EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
Today 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
Today 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Yesterday 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Yesterday 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Yesterday 01:56 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Asian Open articles

Close-up of market chart
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:26 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 18, 2024 10:16 PM
      Research
      ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 17, 2024 10:06 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 16, 2024 09:52 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.