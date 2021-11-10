AUDNZD set to shake off better AU Biz and Consumer Confidence data

November 10, 2021 2:54 AM
6 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies

 

 

This article reviews the release of stronger Australian consumer and business confidence data and what it means for the AUDNZD cross rate, which market time overnight closing near 1.0350.

 

The NAB business confidence survey for October released yesterday showed business confidence increased sharply to +21pts from +10pts in September, putting it within reach of the historical high of +24pts in May. 

Within the details, a 16pt jump in forward orders was encouraging, as was a lift in the employment index as companies added staff ahead of the reopening.

This morning the Westpac Consumer Sentiment showed similarly. The headline index rose to 105.3 from 104.6 while employment expectations improved to their best level since the mid-1990s, reflecting a high level of job vacancies.

Overall the two surveys point to limited scarring from the lockdowns and indicate the labour market is tightening following the reopening.

An encouraging sign for the economy and the RBA who have noted a tighter labour market and stronger wage growth is required to see inflation sustainably within their target band and the prerequisite for rate hikes.

Tomorrow's October labour force report will provide further insights into the healing of the labour market, as will next week's wage growth index for the three months to September.

Providing AUDNZD remains below short-term resistance at 1.0420/30 on a closing basis, the expectation is for the cross to continue to decline towards the bottom of the 15-month trend channel near 1.0250 in the coming weeks.

AUDNZD Daily Chart

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of November 10th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: AUD NZD Forex Trading FOREX

Latest market news

Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Today 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Yesterday 08:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Yesterday 01:27 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD NZD articles

Research
The RBNZ hold rates, AUD/USD breaks out ahead of US CPI
By:
Matt Simpson
July 12, 2023 03:14 AM
    AUD/NZD, AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: NZ enters a technical recession
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 14, 2023 11:06 PM
      Research
      AUD forecast: Aussie consumers pull back on discretionary spending
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 3, 2023 03:58 AM
        Market chart
        The RBNZ surprise with a 50bp interest rate hike
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 5, 2023 03:37 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.