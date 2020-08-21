AUDUSD Is Holding on the Lower Trendline of an Ascending Wedge Pattern

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 21, 2020 8:40 PM
9 views
Australian flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Friday with the exception of the NZD and CAD. On the U.S. economic data front, Markit's U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers' Index spiked to 53.6 on month in the August preliminary reading (52.0 expected), from 50.9 in the July final reading. Markit's U.S. Services Purchasing Mangers' Index jumped to 54.8 on month in the August preliminary reading (51.0 expected), from 50.0 in the July final reading. Finally, Existing Home Sales surged to 5.86M on month in July (5.41M expected), from a revised 4.70M in June. 

On Monday, no major economic data is expected to be released.      

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the GBP. In Europe, U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported July retail sales at +3.6% (vs +2.0% on month expected). Research firm Markit has published preliminary readings of August Manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone at 51.7 (vs 52.9 expected), for Germany at 53.0 (vs 52.5 expected), for France at 49.0 (vs 53.7 expected) and for the U.K. at 55.3 (vs 53.8 expected). Also, preliminary readings of August Services PMI were released for the Eurozone at 50.1 (vs 54.5 expected), for Germany at 50.8 (vs 55.1 expected), for France at 51.9 (vs 56.3 expected) and for the U.K. at 60.1 (vs 57.0 expected).

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the GBP and EUR.


The AUD/USD declined 32 pips on Friday. The currency pair has been advancing within an ascending wedge pattern that began to form after the pair crossed above its 200-day moving average. The RSI is just above 50 and pointing down. The pair is likely to find support on the lower trendline and bounce towards its 2020 high of 0.7275. If price can break above the 0.7275 resistance, it could potentially reach for 0.7395, a level last reached in December of 2018. If the pair falls below the lower trendline then traders should look to the 0.7065 support level for a possible rebound. If price cannot hold at 0.7065 it would be a bearish signal that sends the pair back to 0.6970.        

Chart of AUD/USD Is Holding On The Lower Trendline Of An Ascending Wedge Pattern. Published in August 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: AUD Forex USD Trade

Latest market news

FTSE 100 analysis: UK retail sales and consumer confidence improve
Today 07:14 AM
The Week Ahead: PCE inflation, euro CPIs and China PMIs in focus
Today 04:33 AM
Rate hikes ain’t over, all over the world
Yesterday 11:24 PM
USD/JPY hits fresh 7-month high as central banks maintain hawkish mode
Yesterday 10:40 PM
History of commodity markets
Yesterday 02:49 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks fall as hawkish central banks fuel recession fears
Yesterday 01:07 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.