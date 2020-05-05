AUDUSD Keeps Bullish Bias as RBA Hold Rates

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 5, 2020 4:29 AM
4 views
Australian flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia has just kept its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25%.

Also, the central bank reiterated its commitment to maintain the 3-year government bond yield at 0.25%.

Like its counterparts in advanced economies which have been severely dragged by the coronavirus pandemic, the RBA has pledged accommodative measures to support jobs, incomes and businesses during this difficult period.

Regarding economic forecast, RBA Governor Philip Lowe said Australia's GDP would shrink 10 in the first half of 2020, and contract 6% over the whole year. 

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg pointed out that the country's coronavirus-related lockdown is costing the economy A$4 billion per week.

In fact, Australia is relatively successful in containing the pandemic. It has reported over just over 6,800 coronavirus cases with less than 100 related deaths.

Meanwhile, authorities are discussing an earlier-than-aticipated lifting of restrictions across the country.
 
The Australian dollar is turning up following a four-session consolidation.


On a Daily Chart, AUD/USD is maintaining a Bullish Bias.

It has managed to stay above the ascending 20-day moving average, which stands above the 50-day one.

Key Support remains at 0.6270, while Overhead Resistance is expected at 0.6685 and 0.6850.

6 month market chart demonstrating AUD VS USD Keeps Bullish Bias As Bra Hold Rates. Published in May 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


On an Intraday (30-Minute) Chart, AUD/USD is showing upward momentum while breaking above the upper boundary of a Bullish Channel.

Technical indicators such as 20-period, 50-period moving averages and relative strength indicators are so well directed as to favor a continued Bullish Bias.

Upon reaching 0.6470 on the upside, the next Overhead Resistance at 0.6495 will be exposed.

Only a return to the Key Support at 0.6420 would call for a bearish reversal.

Market chart demonstrating AUD VS USD Keeps Bullish Bias As Bra Hold Rates. Published in May 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Forex Dollar

Latest market news

USD/JPY and USD/CAD continue to slide ahead of US CPI and BOC meeting
Today 05:03 AM
The RBNZ hold rates, AUD/USD breaks out ahead of US CPI
Today 03:14 AM
Gold Analysis: USD softens, gold higher ahead of a US inflation report
Yesterday 10:58 PM
Russell 2000 leads again head of key inflation report
Yesterday 08:17 PM
Gold outlook: Metal probes resistance as dollar, yields fall
Yesterday 05:06 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Yesterday 02:28 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
The RBNZ hold rates, AUD/USD breaks out ahead of US CPI
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:14 AM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Analysis: USD softens, gold higher ahead of a US inflation report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:58 PM
      Forex trading
      Who are the biggest players in the forex market?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 12:00 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Understanding the different types of money: definitions and examples
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        Yesterday 07:00 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.