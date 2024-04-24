Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD

It’s not just AUD/USD and the RBA interest rate outlook that have been shaken up by Australia’s hot March quarter inflation report with the Australian dollar gaining sharply against the crosses, especially those currencies whose central banks are still expected to ease monetary policy this year.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 24, 2024 8:51 AM
aus_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Australia’s March quarter inflation report came in far hotter-than-expected
  • RBA are no longer expected to cut interest rates this year
  • We look at the technical implications for AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD and GBP/AUD

It’s not just AUD/USD and RBA interest rate outlook that have been shaken up by Australia’s hot March quarter inflation report with the Australian dollar gaining sharply against the crosses, especially currencies whose central banks are still expected to cut rates this year.

AUD on a tear against the crosses

The Aussie has already broken new ground against the Japanese yen and is threatening to do the same against the British Pound and euro, making it an ideal time to look at the technical setup for AUD/JPY, GBP/AUD and EUR/AUD ahead of major earnings releases from Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet, along with US core PCE inflation on Friday.

 It’s those events that are most likely to influence the risk-sensitive AUD heading into the weekend, especially with many Australians talking a four-day long weekend due to the ANZAC day public holiday on Thursday.

AUD/JPY

audjpy apr 24

AUD/JPY has surged from the lows stuck last Friday in Asia, printing a bullish pin bar on the day before following it up with a string of bullish daily candles. The thrust higher following the inflation report has seen AUD/JPY lift to levels not seen since 2014.

Momentum remains to the upside, suggesting dip buying remains the most effective strategy near-term. For short-term traders, you may want to consider buying now with a trailing stop below 100.80, the former decade-high set on April 9. The initial target would be 101.35, a minor level established a decade ago. Beyond, the 2014 high of 102.86 would be on the radar.

For those with more patience, you could wait for a potential pullback below 100, allowing for a stop to be set below 99.50 targeting the same levels mentioned above.

While upside is preferred near-term, given the threat of possible intervention form the Bank of Japan to support the yen, it’s important to ensure stops are placed at appropriate levels to account for that risk materialising.

GBP/AUD

gbp aud apr 24

GBP/AUD is another cross contemplating a breakout, peeking below minor horizontal support starting from 1.9120. Traders may want to consider helping it on its way, selling the break with a stop above the level for protection.

While GBP/AUD did a little bit of work either side of 1.0930 in holiday-thinned trade at the start of the year, there’s not a lot of major support until 1.8900. Below, 1.8800 is a minor level with more pronounced support kicking in from 1.8640.

Price momentum is to the downside, suggesting that may be the path of least resistance in the near-term.

EUR/AUD

euraud apr 4

EUR/AUD has a less compelling story when it comes to trade ideas, although with momentum swinging around to the downside, selling rallies is preferred near-term.

Wait to see how the price interacts with uptrend support located at 1.6410. if the price breaks lower, sell with a stop above the level for protection. 1.6378 is an important level to overcome initially, with only minor support at 1.6350 and 1.6270 standing in the way of a deeper pullback towards support from 1.6170.

Alternatively, if the price bounces from uptrend support, considering buying with a stop below the level for protection. 1.6517 and 1.6620 are two potential trade targets.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: AUD FX Trade Ideas
Latest market news
View more news
Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
Today 11:27 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:27 AM
WTI crude oil inflates its way into 2025, eyes break of $80
Today 02:03 AM
AUD/USD: Jobs Data Bolsters Range Test as RBA Rate Cut Bets Ease
Today 01:59 AM
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
Yesterday 10:54 PM
Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
Yesterday 10:26 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_02
      AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 02:03 AM
        aus_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
        AUD/USD forecast: Bullish reversal may have legs before key inflation update
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 22, 2024 10:40 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.