Australian inflation is the latest ‘hot beat’ on the dancefloor

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 26, 2022 5:47 AM
26 views
Australian flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

21102026aucpicalendar

Australian consumer prices rose at the annual pace of 7.3% y/y – above the 7% forecast and up from 6.1% in Q2. The RBA’s preferred measures of inflation also came in hotter than expected, with Trimmed mean rising 6.1% y/y (5.6% expected) and weighed mean at 5% y/y (4.8% expected). The newly released monthly y/y inflation print rose to 7.3% - which is a record high as the series only goes back to October 2018. Furthermore, core CPI has now beaten the median economic forecasts for five consecutive quarters. Basically, inflation is hot.

21102026auinflation

Looking into the monthly basket of inflation shows that the baulk of price increases food and non-alcohol beverages and housing (both at 3.2% y/y). This is a trend we’re seeing the world over, and I’m sure most would agree that inflation for these subsets are actually much higher for many. And with inflation running so sot, the question now is whether the ‘finely balanced’ debate between a 25bp or 50bp hike remains finely balanced at all.

 

From the RBA’s latest statement: “Medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored, and it is important that this remains the case”.

21102026auinflationexpectations

The RBA seem to be hanging their hat on that fact that inflation expectations (or at least some measures of them) remain relatively low, and as Governor Lowe pointed out the RBA are basing their policy decisions on inflation expectations – which are lower than current levels of inflation. So perhaps the time to begin assuming a 50bp hike is when we see evidence that inflation expectations are turning higher. And as of the latest report, +3 month business expectation, +1 year consumer inflation expectations and the 10-year breakeven rate have seemingly moved lower. With that said, ING have already upped their forecast for a 50bp hike at their November meeting, which would take rates to 3.1%.

 

AUD/NZD daily chart:

21102026audnzdFX

AUD/NZD is trading back near yesterday’s high as it retraces against its decline from around 1.1500. Given Europe and the US is yet to react, the pair has the potential to continue higher over the near-term. But as I suspect the RBA will stick to a 25bp hike, and the market has the potential to figure this out, I’m now looking for areas of weakness to fade into – such as the 1.1190 low or the lower trendline.

 

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas Australia CPI AUD NZD Inflation

Latest market news

Dollar and Bonds Gain, Stock Indices Flat on More Bank Fears
Yesterday 06:10 PM
Rakuten Bank IPO: Everything you need to know about Rakuten Bank
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
Yesterday 01:49 PM
US Open: Stocks fall as banking fears return
Yesterday 12:51 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:25 PM
    Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 01:49 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:11 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Forex Friday: Risk OFF
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.