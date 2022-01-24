Bank of Canada preview: Is the BOC ready to hike rates?

January 24, 2022 10:56 PM
11 views

The Bank of Canada meets on Wednesday to discuss monetary policy.  At its last meeting in December, the Committee left rates unchanged at its all-time low of 0.25% and said it doesn’t see a rate hike until mid-2022.  However, markets are pricing in over a 60% chance of a rate hike at this meeting. 

Inflation remains high.  The December print up ticked to 4.8% YoY from 4.7% YoY, the highest level since September 1991.  At the last meeting, the BOC said that the elevated inflation was primarily due to continued supply chain issues and although the committee expects inflation to remain elevated through the first half of 2022, it also expects it to fall back to its 2% target during the second half of the year.

The labor market has been strong since the BOC’s December meeting.  After adding an outsized +153,700 jobs to the economy in November, Canada followed up with an additional 54,000 jobs added to the economy in December, doubling estimates.  The jobs were split nearly even between part-time and full-time.   Employment is one issue the Bank of Canada doesn’t have to worry about.

EUR/CAD had moved lower throughout the fall of 2021 from a high of 1.5098 to a low of 1.4176.  The pair then bounced to the 50% retracement from the highs of September 20th, 2021 to the lows of November 25th, 2021 near 1.4638 on December 20th 2021.  Since then, EUR/CAD had been moving lower and made a marginal new low on Thursday last week at 1.4100, its lowest level since April 2017.

20220124 eurcad daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Notice on the bottom of the daily chart above that EUR/CAD has a strong, negative correlation to Crude oil (similar to that of USD/CAD).  The current correlation coefficient is -0.84.  Any reading of above +0.80 or below -0.80 is considered a strong correlation.  Therefore, traders should be aware that when Crude Oil moves in one direction, often EUR/CAD will move in the opposite direction.

On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/CAD tried to rally above a downward sloping trendline dating back to the December 20th highs, however failed to hold above it. Resistance is at the Monday’s highs, which is also near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the December 20th, 2021 highs to the January 20th lows and the 50 Day Moving Average of 1.4375.  Above there is a confluence of resistance consisting of previous support/resistance near 1.4421 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the same timeframe near 1.4437. It looks like its wide open from there until long-term horizontal resistance at 1.4583 (see daily).   Near-term horizontal support is at 1.4268 and 1.4219 before the January 20th lows at 1.4100. If price breaks below there, the next support is the April 2017 lows at 1.4030.

20220124 eurcad 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Although at the last meeting the Bank of Canada said they aren’t looking to hike rates until the mid-2022 quarters, the markets beg to differ.  If not at this meeting, watch wording for when the rate hike may come.   Also look for timing as to when the BOC may begin to let their balance sheet unwind.  Regardless of that happens, there is plenty of opportunity for volatility in EUR/CAD!

 





Related tags: EUR CAD Bank of Canada Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

US dollar analysis: USD/JPY coiling ahead of CPI, Fed, and BOJ
Today 03:37 PM
Gold buying up and US Dollar holdings down at Central Banks
Today 02:37 PM
S&P500 outlook: Stocks rise cautiously ahead of the Fed decision this week
Today 12:37 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:52 AM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Adobe stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Today 09:49 AM
USD/JPY, Oil outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:33 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR CAD articles

EUR/CAD, FTSE forecasts: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 3, 2023 07:23 AM
    Currency prices
    Canada Q4 GDP worse than expected, but January starting on the right foot
    By:
    February 28, 2023 03:05 PM
      Research
      Improving European data boosts ECB and BOE hike bets
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2023 12:49 PM
        Research
        Early signs of (dis)inflation continue to appear
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 20, 2022 03:20 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.