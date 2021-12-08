Bank of Canada unchanged, however may hike rates by mid-2022

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
December 8, 2021 7:19 PM
12 views
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

After surprising markets at their last meeting by ending their Quantitative Easing Program, the Bank of Canada left rates unchanged at 0.25%, as expected.  Although the BOC was encouraged by the unemployment rate, which is near pre-pandemic levels at 6%, they maintained their forward guidance as they wait for more economic data and information from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.  They expect inflation data to remain elevated in the first half of 2022 and ease back towards 2% in the second half of 2022. At the same time, the Bank of Canada said they will “provide the appropriate degree of monetary stimulus to support the recovery and achieve inflation goals.” The next BOC meeting is scheduled for January 26th, at which time the Bank will publish its full outlook for the economy and inflation. 

Everything you want to know about the Bank of Canada (BOC)

USD/CAD had recently retraced 100% of the descending wedge when the pair broke out on October 21st near 1.2288. Price traded all the way back up to 1.2854, testing the highs from September 21st.  USD/CAD is heavily correlated with Crude Oil.  The current correlation between the two assets is -0.91.  A reading of -1.00 indicates that there is a perfect negative correlation, meaning the assets move in opposite directions 100% of the time.  -0.92 is a STONG negative correlation.  As crude oil was moving lower into the recent OPEC meeting and the coordinated release of oil from the SPRs, USD/CAD was moving higher.  On Tuesday, USD/CAD lost nearly 1% as price from 1.2754 to 1.2635 as Crude Oil went bid and traders took profits on USD/CAD longs ahead of the meeting.  Price retraced to the 38.2% Fibonacci level from the move from the October 21st lows to the December 3rd highs, near 1.2638.  Resistance is at Tuesday’s highs and trendline resistance near 1.2767 and then the December 3rd highs at 1.2854.  Horizontal resistance above there is at 1.2896 and 1.2949.

20211208 usdcad daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CAD now:  Login or open a new account!

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/CAD has held horizontal support at 1.2600 thus far today.  Below there, immediate support is at the 50% retracement level near 1.2571, the 50 Day Moving Average at 1.2534 (see daily), and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2504.

20211208 usdcad 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Note on the daily timeframe, that if price falls below the October 21st lows, USD/CAD will have broken the neckline of a double top formation from the 1.2854.  The target is the height of the pattern added to the break of the neckline, which would be near 1.1730! (A move such as this would probably have crude near $40!)

If the Bank of Canada continues to believe that the economic recovery will continue through 2022, they may try to stay ahead of it by hiking rates sometime around mid-year.  Much will depend on the direction of the Omicron variant. Thus far, economic data is looking good for Canada!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 



Related tags: USD/CAD BOC Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Gold outlook: Above $2K again as dollar eases
Today 01:10 PM
S&P500 forecast: Stocks fall as Tesla margins drop, jobless claims rise
Today 01:05 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:01 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Tesla stock plunges as price cuts hit margins
Today 08:26 AM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/CAD forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:17 AM
Nvidia (NVDA) rides the wave of AI
Today 04:35 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest USD/CAD articles

Research
EUR/USD forecast, USD/CAD forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:17 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    GBP/USD, USD/CAD forecasts: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 12, 2023 07:22 AM
      Gold nuggets
      European Open: Gold bugs eye a break above $2000
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 11, 2023 04:15 AM
        USD/CAD, DAX forecasts: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 6, 2023 07:19 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.