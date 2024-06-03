Bitcoin Sale and Cocoa shortage

Friday, after quiet trading, the market shot up without any apparent catalysts, Today in the futures market – pointed to a green US open. If we look at the Monthly S&P 500 chart we see a potential Bullish Engulfing candle.

Crude oil fell after OPEC decided to put barrels back on the market. (Will maintain the supply cut, but gradually bring the barrels back to market over the following 12 months) However, the price then rebounded due to a stronger-than-expected Chinese manufacturing PMI. And oscillates around the 7670 mark. Forming a seeming pennant.

EUR and Canada

The Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank plan to deliver their first rate cut this week.

The ECB made clear its intention to cut in the June meeting, so it cannot back down now and is expected to cut the 25 basis points in the eurozone this Thursday. Friday's Eurozone consumer price index update wasn't really enchanting, as consumer prices actually accelerated from 2.4% to 2.6% and the core CPI rose from 2.7% to 2.9%. So even if we get a cut this Thursday, a possible rate cut in July could weaken.

COCOA

Rising again, only by 5% today. The International Cocoa Organization has admitted that the global cocoa shortage will be significantly greater than previously forecast. ICCO predicted that demand will exceed production by 439,000 tonnes, much larger than the February forecast of a deficit of 374,000 tonnes.

Weight by weight, cocoa is now more than 11 times more valuable than oil.

A poor cocoa bean harvest at the two largest suppliers Ghana and Ivory Coast due to extreme weather conditions, global supply chain chaos due to the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea and an extreme drought in the Panama Canal have all contributed to triggering "chocflation".





New trade rules T+1 Settlement

There is a significant shift taking place in the trading world that will make your portfolio a little more liquid. The SEC has introduced a new rule that will cut the time it takes to settle trades in half. Say hello to the "Trading Day Plus One Business Day (T+1)" rule, which is active from May 28.

Previously, it took two days to settle trades. But with T+1, if you buy a stock on Monday, it will be settled on Tuesday. If you sell on the weekend, it will be settled the next business day. This rule applies to a wide range of securities, including stocks, corporate bonds, ETFs, municipal securities, some mutual funds, and limited partnerships that trade on stock exchanges.

Why is this important? Shortening the settlement cycle from two days to one day makes your portfolio more liquid. You will receive your money or securities faster, which can be crucial in a volatile market. This change continues the trend that began in 2017, when the SEC shortened the settlement cycle from three to two days.

This acceleration is made possible by technological advancements that enable frictionless digital trading with pre-funded accounts connected to banks. The aim is to make trading more efficient and user-friendly

Bitcoin Sale by Mt. Gox

Within five hours on May 27, 138,000 Bitcoin, or ~$9.4 billion, were transferred from the addresses of the defunct Mt. Gox exchange.

The Mt. Gox Rehabilitation Trustee conducted the Bitcoin transfers to repay the creditors without immediate selling pressure in the market.

Mt. Gox, once the largest Bitcoin exchange, collapsed in 2014 due to the loss of about 850,000 Bitcoin, which was partly related to a hack.

Repayment timeline uncertain: Repayments to creditors are expected by October 31, 2024, but the exact start date has yet to be determined.

Possible market movements: Future repayments could affect Bitcoin's market dynamics depending on the release amount and timing.

GME

GME is up 66% in premarket trading after Roaring Kitty took a $116 million position in the Co.

Brazil is largest export market for Chinese e-cars

Brazil is now the largest export market for Chinese new energy vehicles, surpassing Belgium.

In April, exports of electric and plug-in hybrid cars to Brazil increased 13-fold, consolidating its position as China's most important market.

What is going on? Chinese automakers are selling more cars in markets outside Europe as the European Union has imposed restrictions on Chinese electric vehicles.





