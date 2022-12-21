Canadian CPI marginally higher than expected. What does it mean for the BoC?

December 21, 2022 5:22 PM
95 views
Close-up of market chart

After the US CPI released last week was softer than expected, some thought that Canada’s inflation for November would follow a similar path.   However, the November CPI headline print for Canada was slightly higher than expected at 6.8% YoY vs an expectation of 6.7% YoY and a prior reading of 6.9% YoY.  This was the lowest inflation reading since April and after CPI peaked at 8.1% YoY in June.  The Core inflation reading was in-line with expectations at 5.8% YoY and a November reading of 5.8% YoY.  The Core CPI reading has been stuck at this level three of the last four months, despite continued interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada.

At the last Bank of Canada meeting on December 7th, the central bank hiked rates by 50bps to bring the overnight rate to 4.25%.  However, the committee noted that inflation is still too high.  Interestingly, the statement said that the BoC “will consider whether the policy interest rate needs to rise further”. In recent previous statements, it read that the policy rate “needs to rise further”.  Will today’s CPI print give the BoC cause to increase rates further?  The Bank of Canada doesn’t meet again until January 25th.  Therefore, it will get one more look at inflation when Decembers CPI is released on January 17th.

USD/CAD had been moving higher from a low of 1.2403 on April 10th to a high on October 13th at 1.3978.  Since then, the pair pulled back and broke key support at 1.3503.  This set up a head and shoulders pattern which targeted near 1.3025 on the downside. However, USD/CAD couldn’t break through horizontal support at 1.3226.  The pair then rallied in an orderly channeled to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of October 13th to the lows of November 16th near 1.3690.

20221221 usdcad daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/CAD has been rising for the last month but has been struggling recently to push above the previously mentioned 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.  However, the pair has remained in a rising channel since mid-November.  If the pair does continue to move higher, the first resistance is at the highs of December 16th at 1.3705.  Above there, the pair can move to the highs from November 3rd at 1.3808 and then the top trendline of the channel near 1.3840. USD/CAD is currently trading near the bottom trendline of channel.  If the pair breaks lower, the first support level is at the neckline of the previously mentioned head and shoulders pattern near 1.3502.  Below there, support is at the lows of December 4th at 1.3390, then the lows of November 16th near 1.3690.

20221221 usdcad 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The November CPI reading was slightly higher than expected.  However, the BoC will have one more look at the inflation reading for December before its January meeting.  Is the 6.8% YoY reading high enough for the committee to continue to raise rates?  We’ll know more after the January 17th CPI release!

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas CPI Forex USD/CAD

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

germany_04
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 07:28 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 04:34 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 27, 2023 07:31 AM
        AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 11:18 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.