China A50 index in focus Assessing the fallout from last weeks selloff

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 2, 2021 2:23 PM
10 views
China flag
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Chinese stocks grabbed all the headlines last week, with the country intermittently, and seemingly arbitrarily, cracking down and relaxing regulations on fast-growing technology and education stocks. Though Chinese authorities sought to limit the damage of the restrictions later in the week, China has undoubtedly suffered some reputational damage among the global investor community that could serve as a headwind for the country’s assets moving forward.

Turning our attention to the chart of China’s A50 index, we can see that the index broke through support at its year-to-date lows around 16,500 at the start of last week, leading to an instantaneous collapse to the next major level of previous support at 15,000. While prices have since stabilized in volatile trade above that area, the technical outlook for the A50 remains fragile.

As we go to press, the index’s 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) is crossing below the 200-day EMA, creating a “death cross” that signals a shift to a medium-term downtrend. Meanwhile, the 14-day RSI indicator remains within a bearish channel, showing growing selling pressure and that bears are in control of the short-term momentum:

TradingView chart of China A50. Analysed on August 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

With today’s price action forming a “bullish engulfing candle”, there may be a case for a short-term bounce back toward previous-support-turned-resistance in the 16,500 range, but as long as prices remain below that barrier, the path of least resistance will remain to the downside. If we do see a conclusive break below 15,000 from here, bears will likely look to push the embattled index down toward the 14,000 area next.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Indices Trade Ideas China China A50

Latest market news

US Open: Futures flat ahead of the Fed rate decision
Today 01:06 PM
GBP/JPY extends recovery as hot CPI boosts BoE hike odds
Today 12:01 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:57 AM
Big Tech layoffs: Are there more job cuts to come?
Today 09:38 AM
Two Trades to Watch: FTSE, USD/JPY
Today 08:10 AM
European Open: UK inflation up next, then focus shifts to the FOMC meeting
Today 05:47 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Indices articles

ECB had to hike by 50 bps but euro slips
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 16, 2023 01:31 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    Banks plunge as concerns mount over financial crisis 2.0
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 15, 2023 11:30 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      ECB Preview: 50bps hike may still be on the cards
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 14, 2023 03:30 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        European Open: USD drifts higher ahead of US CPI, DAX implied volatility spikes
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 14, 2023 05:10 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.