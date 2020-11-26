China A50 Index Waiting an upside breakout signal

November 26, 2020 10:29 PM
3 views
The China A50 Index is still holding on upside after the market sentiment is lifted by the progress of vaccines. Sinopharm applied for regulatory approval from China to launch the vaccine, according to Xinhua Finance.

On the economic front, industrial profit increased 28.2% on year in October. On the other hand, investors are still waiting for the official PMI and Caixin PMI data, which will be released next week.

On a daily chart, the index is trading within the flag pattern after breaking above the consolidation zone. A break above the pattern would signal the continuation of the previous up trend. As long as the support level at 15600 is not broken, the index could consider a rally to the resistance levels at 17550 and 18240.

Chart analysis demonstrating China A50 Index Waiting An Upside Breakout Signal. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
 
Related tags: China A50 Indices

