China Everbright Rebounds after Touching a long term rising channel

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 16, 2020 12:26 AM
0 views
Finger pointing on market chart data
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
China Everbright (165), a financial services company, rebounds around 10% from September low. 

In August, The company reported its interim net income was down 58.9% on year to HK$765 million on revenue of HK$9.07 billion, up 60.1%. The interim dividend dropped to HK$0.14 from HK$0.25 in the previous year period. After posting the result, Citigroup cut the company's target price to HK$14.00 from HK$17.00.

From a technical point of view, the stock posted a rebound after touching the support base formed in March and the rising channel drawn from September 2019. Currently, the prices broke above the 20-day moving average. The relative strength index also crosses above its neutrality level at 50, calling for a further bounce.

Bullish readers could set the nearest support level at HK$9.96, while the resistance levels would be located at HK$12.10 and $12.80 respectively.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Stocks

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
October 6, 2023 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
October 6, 2023 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
October 6, 2023 03:20 PM
Stock market crash history: past financial bubbles and crises
October 6, 2023 02:55 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
October 6, 2023 01:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Stocks articles

Close-up of stock market board
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
By:
Joshua Warner
October 6, 2023 03:20 PM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      channel_03
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 6, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 6, 2023 12:44 PM
        stocks_02
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 5, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 5, 2023 12:46 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.