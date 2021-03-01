China Manufacturing PMI above 50 but for how much longer

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
March 1, 2021 2:02 PM
5 views
China flag
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

China released its NBS Manufacturing PMI for February.  The reading was 50.6 vs an expectation of 51.1 and January’s print of 51.3.  This ties the smallest increase in manufacturing activity since May 2020, immediately following the pandemic in China.  In addition, the Caixin Manufacturing PMI (a private company survey) showed similar results with a reading of 50.9 vs 51.5 expected and 51.5 in January.  It is also the lowest reading since May of last year.  Given the rise in commodity prices as of late, the price components for both readings continued to rise as well (inflation?).  In addition, the reading for both surveys has been trending lower since November.  A reading above 50 indicates that the economy is expanding.  A reading below 50 means the economy is contracting.   If the trend continues, the readings will soon be below 50, indicating China’s manufacturing sector will be contracting!

Forex market hours: when is the best time of day to trade forex?

USD/CNH had been moving lower since May 2020, in an orderly downward sloping channel from a high of  7.1964 on May 27th to a low of 6.4008 on February 15th.  Price ended the year near 6.4885 and began moving sideways.

Chart analysis of USD to CNH daily. Published in March 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Since the beginning of 2021, USD/CNH began moving sideways and as a result, moved out of the downward sloping channel.  The pair has been tame this year, trading in a band between 6.4116 and 6.5027, with a few brief breaks though either side of the zone. However, as of February 15th, after a false breakdown below the range, USD/CNH began moving higher in an upward sloping channel.  Price is currently trading near the bottom trendline of the upward sloping channel, which also confluences with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the February 15th lows to the February 25th highs, near 6.4661. If bulls can continue to push USD/CNH higher off this support level, resistance is back at the February 25th highs near 6.5078.  However, if price moves lower, bulls may still be willing to enter down to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, near 6.4403.  Bears will be looking for bounces towards the recent highs to add to short positions.

Chart analysis of USD to CNH. Published in March 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

China data will be quiet until the weekend when Trade Balance and Foreign Exchange Reserves are released.  However, USD/CNH is drifting higher towards the top of the channel in the short-term.  However, February’s PMI data showed that the current trend is continuing lower.  If it breaks below the all-important expansion/contraction 50 level for March, the PBOC may decide they need to start buying more US Dollars!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex USD China PMI

Latest market news

Dollar Forecast: USD weakens despite strong NFP - Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:49 PM
Indices rally on stronger jobs report, but data negative for rate cuts
Yesterday 02:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Airbnb and PayPal
Yesterday 01:43 PM
WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
Yesterday 01:26 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stock rise after Apple beats & despite a stronger NFP
Yesterday 12:58 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar Forecast: USD weakens despite strong NFP - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:49 PM
    Jobs
    US dollar analysis: When will NFP be bad enough for the Fed to cut?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 4, 2023 02:45 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Euro outlook: FOMC down, Norges Bank and ECB up next
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 4, 2023 06:10 AM
        Federal reserve name plaque on building
        US dollar analysis: Fed threads the needle, still sees no cuts
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 3, 2023 07:31 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.