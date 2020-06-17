China Shenhua No Signs of Stabilizing

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 18, 2020 12:03 AM
0 views
downtrend chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

China Shenhua (1088-hk), a top Chinese coal miner, reported that commercial coal production fell 0.4% on year to 24.7 million tons in May and sales were down 10.1% to 37.2 million tons. For the first five months of the year, production grew 0.9% to 121 million tons and sales rose 1.2% to 167 million tons.


In April, the company announced a 22% decline in 1Q net income, following a 5.5% drop last year. Its share price has been trending lower since the beginning of 2018, as its earnings results have repeatedly disappointed investors.


From a technical point of view, China Shenhua shows no signs of stabilizing as shown on the daily chart. It keeps trading within a long term bearish channel drawn from the January 2018. In fact, it has recently formed a double-top bottom pattern and is threatening the neckline. Bearish investors might consider $13.48 as the nearest resistance, while a break below the nearest support at $11.96 would open a path to the next support at $10.72. Alternatively, above $13.48, prices are likely to rebound to challenge the next resistance at $14.18.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Stocks Equities China

Latest market news

Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD short term levels to watch for FOMC
Today 03:23 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: Stocks inch higher on hopes that peak rates are here
Today 12:46 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 20, 2023
Today 12:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks in for rollercoaster ride as focus turns to Fed
Today 12:27 PM
Oil prices flirt with $100 handle
Today 11:12 AM
Klaviyo IPO: Everything you need to know about Klaviyo
Today 09:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Stocks articles

stocks_03
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 20, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:30 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Klaviyo IPO: Everything you need to know about Klaviyo
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    Today 09:10 AM
      Instacart IPO: Slowdown and losses to test Instacart stock valuation
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 08:43 AM
        Instacart IPO
        Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        Today 08:24 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.