Christine Lagarde Neither a Dove nor a Hawk at First ECB Meeting

December 12, 2019 11:21 AM
2 views

As expected, the ECB left Deposit Rates on hold at -0.5% in Christine Lagarde’s first meeting as President of the ECB.  The ECB reiterated forward guidance and expects rates at present levels until “inflation outlook robustly converges to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2%”.  The Committee also said that they have all tools available to combat low inflation, however they did raise their inflation outlook slightly for 2022 to 1.6%. As a result, there was a pop in many of the EUR pairs, however they were quickly negated.  In the Q&A afterwards, Christine Lagarde mentioned that Europe is not near “Japanification”, while proclaiming she is “neither a dove nor a hawk but aims to be a wise owl”. 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The move higher in EUR/GBP could be attributed to the comments, but also the lack of liquidity due to the pending results of the UK Elections today.  (Although technicals should never be relied upon to trade in isolation, they should play less of a factor, or even no factor at all, today because the elections for GBP pairs.)

EUR/USD had a quick pop as well, however on a daily chart price kissed the 200 Day Moving Average and pulling back.  Although the day is still far from over, a close below 1.1135 would form a shooting star, which is an indication of a possible move lower.  Also notice how each time over the past 2 months EUR/USD has traded up to 1.1150 it has been rejected.  There is also a downward sloping trendline from late September which comes across near 1.1160.  If price can get above those resistance levels, the 61.8% retracement from the Jun2 21st highs to the October 1st lows sits just above at 1.1207.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Horizonal support comes across at 1.1107, and then the 38.2% and the 50% levels from the low on November 29th to today’s highs.  Below there is horizontal support at 1.1030.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

(As of the time of this writing, it appears a trade deal between the US and China may be finalized.  DXY is moving higher and EUR/USD lower.   This continues to be a fluid situation. )


Related tags: Dollar Euro Interest rates Sterling USD ECB Forex Central Bank EUR GBP

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: US inflation, BOC and RBNZ meetings take the helm
Today 03:12 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
Yesterday 10:32 PM
Strong labor market equals weaker financial markets
Yesterday 05:33 PM
AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
Yesterday 03:00 PM
SP500 Outlook: Stocks fall after hawkish FOMC minutes & strong ADP payrolls
Yesterday 01:10 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 6, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
June 30, 2023 11:54 AM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
      Research
      Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 13, 2023 02:31 PM
        Research
        European Open: US data to retain its grip on the US dollar?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 5, 2023 05:53 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.