Core PCE levels off, but the ECI may have the Fed more concerned

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
April 29, 2022 4:24 PM
36 views
Close-up of market chart
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

The US released what is considered to be the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation on Friday, the Core PCE Price Index.  The March print was 5.2% YoY vs 5.3% YoY expected and 5.3% YoY in February.  The headline PCE Price Index rose by 6.6% YoY vs 6.8% YoY expected and 6.3% YoY in February.  This was the largest increase in the headline print ever.  Although the core print may have leveled off in March, its still arguably high, considered that the Fed targets 2% inflation. However, what may be more worrisome for the Fed when they meet next week is the strength of the Employment Cost Index (ECI), or compensation costs for civilian workers.  The Q1 reading was 1.4% QoQ vs 1.1% QoQ expected and 1% QoQ in Q4 2021.  This was the highest ECI reading since 1995.  So, although the Fed may have found some breathing room regarding rising prices, it still has to consider the effects of rising wages. 

EUR/USD had been moving lower since May 2021 in an orderly channel. However, on April 21st, the price action for the pair formed a shooting star candlestick formation.  This is a bearish one-day candlestick formation in which price opens and moves higher, only to be met by sellers later in the day which sends price lower to close near the open.  Over the course of the next 5 days, EUR/USD moved from 1.0770 down to a near-term low of 1.0470.  The next support level isn’t until 1.0340, which is the low from January 2017.  Below there, price can fall all the way to the psychological round number support level of 1.000.  However, notice the RSI is in oversold territory and has turned up, an indication that the pair may be ready for a bounce.

20220429 eurusd daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X 

On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/USD has bounced slightly as traders may be taking profits ahead of the long May Day holiday in much of the world.  However, first resistance isn’t until the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of April 22nd to the low of April 28th at 1.0649,  and then the 50% retracement level at 1.0704.  Above there is a confluence of resistance at the April 19th lows and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the same time period neat 1.0760.

20220429 eurusd 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Although the Core PCE may have eased slightly, it is still a cause for concern for the Fed at such an elevated level.  In addition, the Fed now must consider the effects of a higher Employment Cost Price Index.  The Fed meets next week and is set to raise 50bps  However, today’s data does give them just a little more information to think about!

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex EUR USD Core PCE ECI

Latest market news

Dollar and Bonds Gain, Stock Indices Flat on More Bank Fears
Yesterday 06:10 PM
Rakuten Bank IPO: Everything you need to know about Rakuten Bank
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
Yesterday 01:49 PM
US Open: Stocks fall as banking fears return
Yesterday 12:51 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:25 PM
    Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 01:49 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:11 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Forex Friday: Risk OFF
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.