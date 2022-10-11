CPI preview: Headline inflation may ease, but Fed more worried about rising core prices

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 11, 2022 4:35 PM
2169 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

When is the September US CPI report?

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) report Thursday, October 13 at 8:30 ET.

What are economists expecting for September CPI?

Consensus expectations are for headline CPI to come in at 0.2% m/m, 8.1% y/y, with the Core (ex-food and -energy) CPI report expected to print at 0.4% m/m, 6.5% y/y.

CPI preview

When it comes to markets, change is the only constant.

Back in the early 1980s, the US trade balance was THE monthly economic release to watch for traders. For the 2010s, THE top-tier monthly release was the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report. And now, while traders still keep an eye on trade balance readings and employment, THE release to watch each month is the US CPI report.

With the Fed clearly satisfied with the level of employment, the other half of its dual mandate, price stability, is the sole factor driving monetary policy decisions at the world’s most important financial institution. Though the central bank reportedly favors the more arcane Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) measure of price pressures, the general US populace (and by extension, politicians heading into a key mid-term election cycle) is more focused on the CPI reading.

As we noted above, traders are expecting the headline CPI reading to moderate to 8.1% y/y from 8.3% y/y last month. Notably, an as-expected print would also bring the 3-month annualized rate of consumer inflation to just 1.2% from above 10% in both Q1 and Q2 of this year. However, the core inflation rate is likely to be stickier, with the year-over-year core CPI reading expected to rise to 6.5% from 6.3% last month; this potential for a continued rise in “core” inflation is what the Fed is worried about, and it is the component of the CPI report that could cement another 75bps interest rate hike from the Fed early next month.

According to the CME’s FedWatch tool, Fed Funds futures traders are already pricing in about an 80% chance of such a move in November. Perhaps more importantly, after a solid jobs report last week, traders have started to open the door for yet another 75bps hike in the FOMC’s December meeting, and therefore a hotter-than-expected inflation reading on Thursday could still lead to another leg higher in the greenback and a continuation lower in risk assets.

Technical view: USD/JPY

As the chart below shows, USD/JPY is once again probing 30+ year highs above 145.00. Traders are understandably wary of pushing rates higher as the pair is within a couple dozen pips of where the BOJ intervened to support the yen last month, but an elevated inflation reading may give them the confidence to push the pair above 146.00 and prompt the BOJ to push back its Maginot Line toward 150.00 as the gap in relative economic performance on either side of the Pacific widens.

Alternatively, a sharp slowdown in US price pressures could lead to a quick drop in USD/JPY, with room down to test the bottom of the range over the last month in the 142.00 area.

 FXUSDJPY10112022

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Related tags: Inflation CPI Fed USD Forex

Latest market news

Are Equity Markets Too Relaxed?
Yesterday 08:11 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, pharmaceuticals, oil giants and UK banks
Yesterday 03:10 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks muted ahead of PMIs
Yesterday 01:16 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:10 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
Yesterday 08:58 AM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Alphabet stock in play ahead of Q1 earnings
Yesterday 08:09 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Inflation articles

Graphic of trading data chart
AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook: Yen high on CPI and talk of YCC change
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 04:28 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    The Week Ahead: AU inflation, BOJ meeting, US PCE and GDP on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 02:32 AM
      Research
      NZD/USD, AUD/NZD outlook: NZD pairs track headline inflation lower
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 20, 2023 12:30 AM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD forecast: Traders eye 1.10 on softer US inflation data
        By:
        April 12, 2023 01:39 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.