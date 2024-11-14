Crude Oil Analysis: Upside Risks for 2024, Downside Risks for 2025

Crude Oil Analysis: As China’s deflationary pressures deepen, OPEC cuts its oil forecasts further, and Trump’s energy agenda looms on the horizon, 2024’s geopolitical risks are set against bearish expectations for 2025.

By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 14, 2024 9:47 AM
Oil_rig
Key Events

  • OPEC reduces 2025 demand forecasts for the fourth consecutive month.
  • Trump’s Agenda: Aims to cut energy prices by 50% in 2025.
  • IEA Oil Market Report: Scheduled this week.
  • Fed Rate Anticipations: expectations for a 25-bps cut rises to 80%
  • Chinese Economic Data: Continues to disappoint.

OPEC Forecasts

For the fourth straight month, OPEC has revised its demand growth forecasts downward, adjusting for shifting geopolitical dynamics and the global energy transition. In Tuesday’s report, 2024 demand growth forecasts were lowered from 1.93 million bpd to 1.82 million bpd, and 2025 estimates dropped from 1.64 million bpd to 1.54 million bpd.

Additionally, OPEC delayed any production increases, especially with countries like Iraq and Russia producing above their agreed quotas. Production quotas will be reviewed in the upcoming December 1 meeting.

Is the Chinese Stimulus Effective?

Recent Chinese data on CPI, PPI, and new loans showed disappointing figures, dimming expectations for upcoming industrial production and FDI data on Friday. Deflation risks resurfaced, as CPI dropped to 4-month lows at 0.3% and PPI to an 11-month low at -2.9%. New loans also saw a decline, hitting a 3-month low at 500B, amplifying a bearish demand outlook for oil in 2024 and 2025.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

Crude Oil Analysis: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil analysis: USOIL_2024-11-14_11-27-58

Source: Tradingview

Oil’s consolidation pattern, hinting at a potential head-and-shoulders continuation, remains hesitant for a breakout, hovering near the mid-channel trendline within a primary downtrend channel since the 2023 highs. The mid-channel support and the 64-support zone (dating back to 2021), combined with potential supply disruptions and geopolitical risks in late 2024, challenge the continuation of the downtrend.

According to CME Group’s option volume data, call options dominate for 2024, while puts lead for 2025.

Upside risks remain unless a firm breakout below the 64 support occurs, with resistance levels likely at 72.30 and 76, and further extension to 80 and 84 if the trend persists. In the case of a bearish breakout, the 60-58 zone could act as initial support, with the 49 level as a secondary support.

Developments in OPEC revisions, geopolitical events, Chinese economic trends, and anticipated 2025 US policies remain critical factors for oil price direction.

— Written by Razan Hilal, CMT on X: @Rh_waves

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.