Crude Oil Analysis: WTI and Brent Dump to Multi-Month Lows

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 7:11 PM
Oil rig in the sea
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

WTI, Brent Crude Oil Key Points

  • The bullish supply-demand picture from the third quarter has reversed, driving crude oil prices sharply lower so far this week.
  • WTI is testing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its mid-year rally, with a break below there potentially targeting $70 next.
  • Brent has already broken below its own 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, and bears are eyeing $77 next.

WTI, Brent Crude Oil Fundamental Analysis

When analyzing oil prices, it always comes back to fundamental supply and demand.

Through the third quarter of this year, when the US economy was growing at a far better pace than expected and traders were concerned about the potential for supply disruption from conflicts in the Middle East, oil prices surged by nearly 30%.

Now though, as we’ve shifted into the fourth quarter, those trends have reversed. While the humanitarian cost of the Israel-Hamas war continues to grow, analysts are increasingly confident that it won’t spread into a broader regional conflict that disrupts oil production. Meanwhile, reports out of Russia suggest that the country may be exporting more oil than expected after the country vowed to voluntarily reduce shipments by 300k bpd until the end of the year. At the same time, recent ISM figures from the US, Eurozone, and China all missed expectations, suggesting that the global economy downshifted heading into the 4th quarter.

The supply-demand tide has clearly shifted in the oil market, and unless we see imminent signs that supply will be disrupted or accelerating growth in the global economy, crude prices are likely to remain under pressure.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – WTI Daily Chart

WTI_CRUDE_OIL_DAILY_CHART_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_11082023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, WTI Crude Oil is in the midst of a strong selloff. After breaking down below a symmetrical triangle pattern in late October, WTI has been in freefall, with prices now testing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the mid-year rally near $75.00. The 14-day RSI is testing oversold levels for the first time in eight months, so a brief bounce cannot be ruled out, but the dominant trend remains to the downside for a potential move toward the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement near $70 unless something major changes.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – WTI Daily Chart

BRENT_DAILY_CHART_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_11082023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Brent Crude Oil, the more global benchmark for oil prices, is seeing a similarly deep selloff of its own. Brent prices sliced straight through support at 83.00 yesterday, and the selling pressure has continued into today’s trade; in fact, Brent prices are trading below $80.00 for the first time since July! Moving forward, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement has clearly been broken at this point, opening the door for a continuation down toward the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement near $77.00 next.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Crude Oil US Crude Oil UK Crude Oil WTI Brent Commodities Technical Analysis

Latest market news

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP technical analysis: European open – Nov 9, 2023
Today 04:47 AM
AUD/USD, gold: Reversal roadblocks loom as prices near key levels
Yesterday 11:17 PM
USD/JPY rises to resistance, USD ready to retrace? Asian Open
Yesterday 09:44 PM
Russell 2000 and Oil price sell-offs continue
Yesterday 08:02 PM
Gold analysis: Is silver about to outperform gold?
Yesterday 04:29 PM
S&P500 Forecast: S&P500 trades cautiously ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
Yesterday 02:07 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Crude Oil articles

Screen showing share price of 22,450
Nasdaq 100, WTI crude oil: Divergence beckons as lead economic indicators roll over
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 12:36 AM
    Oil rig in the sea
    Crude oil outlook remains positive despite drop
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 30, 2023 04:07 PM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      Crude oil outlook remains bullish despite recent weakness
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 25, 2023 04:33 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        Crude oil, USD/CNH, EUR/USD outlook in focus - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 17, 2023 04:51 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.