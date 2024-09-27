Crude oil gains that two weeks to achieve unwound in two sessions

Gains that took crude oil weeks to achieve have been unwound in two sessions, suggesting it’s far easier to sell rallies than buy dips in this environment.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 27, 2024 4:51 AM
Energy
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Crude oil has fallen to two-week lows
  • Reports suggest key exporter Saudi Arabia willing to sacrifice higher prices to protect market share
  • Technical price signals were bearish prior to the report
  • Selling rallies remains the preferred strategy

Saudi story creates crude carnage

Crude oil is one of the few commodities that hasn’t participated in the broader rally this week, weighed down by a report from the Financial Times on Thursday that Saudi Arabia will sacrifice higher prices to protect market share.

Citing sources familiar with Saudi deliberations, it suggested the Gulf State is willing to boost production in December as slated earlier this year, sacrificing higher prices to protect OPEC+ market share which has dwindled to 48% of global supply, according to calculations from Reuter. The largely reflects the impact of increased shale oil production in the United States.

Adding to bearish price signals

Even before the report dropped there were signals crude was staring at downside, with a key reversal on Wednesday setting the tone. The gains crude took weeks to achieve have been unwound in two sessions, suggesting it’s far easier to sell rallies that buy dips in this environment. That view is reinforced by the uptrend break in RSI (14), a bearish signal on momentum that looks like it’s about to be confirmed by MACD.

Crude Sept 27 2024

Short crude oil setup

Thursday’s rout sent WTI through $67.65, a level that has acted as something of a pivot point for prices recently. Given its proximity, it creates a level to build a bearish setup around.

You could sell around these levels, but my preference would be to wait to see whether the price can take out Thursdays low of $67 first. You could then set a tight stop above $67.65 for protection. On the downside, $64.10 would be an obvious target.

While the price and momentum signals are undeniably bearish, being close to quarter-end and with ample optimism out there about the global economy given China’s latest stimulus measures, I’m determined to let the near-term price action to tell me what to do. If it can’t break Thursdays lows, or reverses back above $67.65 and closes there, it would question the near-term bearish bias.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in H2 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: APAC session Crude Oil Trade Ideas
Latest market news
View more news
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Poised for January Breakout
Today 05:06 PM
EUR/USD Opens 2025 with Fresh Two-Year-Low: 1.0200 Next Big Level Down
Today 04:02 PM
Bitcoin in 2024: The Cryptocurrency Reaches $100k for the First Time
Today 01:30 AM
Nasdaq 100 – Dow Ratio: Focus on Concentration Rather than Timing Risk Trends - Top Trade of 2025
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
Yesterday 07:30 AM
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
December 31, 2024 05:00 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest APAC session articles

gold_05
Gold in 2024: Records, Risk, and a Break from Old Relationships
By:
David Scutt
December 30, 2024 01:30 AM
    Hot chocolate: The scolding trade of 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 28, 2024 11:30 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
        gpbusd_06
        GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 19, 2024 05:52 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.