Crude oil outlook: WTI bounces off lows but selling could resume

With China’s improving economic conditions, demand concerns have reduced and in the short-term there is little risk of an oil glut forming, but the slightly longer term outlook is a bit murky with the potential for another supply war to emerge between US shale and OPEC+ producers.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 5:03 PM
Oil_rig
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

WTI crude oil managed to bounce $1 off its earlier lows to trade around $76.00 after earlier dipping to $75.00 support level. That dip was bought, supported in part by ongoing risk-rally with equity indices also still maintaining their bullish structure. With China’s improving economic conditions, demand concerns have reduced and in the short-term there is little risk of an oil glut forming, but the slightly longer term outlook is a bit murky with the potential for another supply war to emerge between US shale and OPEC+ producers.

 

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in 2025

Longer term crude oil outlook bleak amid potential for US supply surge

 

"We will drill, baby, drill" is what Trump promised yesterday, and this had an immediate influence on oil prices. Trump emphasized a push for increased domestic oil production, aiming to lower global energy prices by boosting supply. Let’s see if he will be able to achieve this goal. The lack of a more meaningful drop can be explained away by the fact this was something he had already announced. Still, regardless of what prices do in the short-term, the long-term outlook is bearish: The expected increase in US shale production, combined with the OPEC potentially returning withheld supplies, means the upside should be capped. Demand growth may not keep up with the potential increase in global supplies.

 

Crude oil outlook: WTI technical levels to watch

 

WTI has been trending downward over the past few days, breaking a few key support levels that have now turned into resistance, such as the area around the $77.00 mark.

 

crude oil outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

Earlier, prices dipped to test the first significant support zone near $75.00, which triggered a bounce. Here, a short-term bullish trend line and prior resistance met the psychologically important level. A technical bounce made total sense.

 

At the time of writing, WTI was testing the broken support zone in the $76.40 to $77.15 range. The question is: will sellers re-enter the market at this level or await a deeper retracement?

 

With Trump's bearish oil policies at the forefront, this could reignite selling pressure again. Tactically, our crude oil outlook will turn bearish in the event WTI breaks and closes below the $75.00 handle today.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Crude Oil US Crude Oil WTI Energy
Latest market news
View more news
USD/CAD Spikes to Fresh Monthly High as Trump Prepares Canada Tariff
Today 04:05 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises modestly as the market asses Trump's trade outlook
Today 02:25 PM
Japanese yen forecast: USD/JPY and CAD/JPY in focus ahead of BoJ
Today 01:00 PM
EURUSD, Gold Forecast: EURUSD Holds Above Parity, Gold Tests $2730 Resistance
Today 10:09 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:39 AM
DAX: Markets React to Trump, ZEW Index, and Earnings Focus
Today 08:32 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US_flag_G_Washington
USD/CAD Spikes to Fresh Monthly High as Trump Prepares Canada Tariff
By:
David Song
Today 04:05 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil outlook: WTI bounces off lows but selling could resume
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 04:03 PM
      Currency prices
      Japanese yen forecast: USD/JPY and CAD/JPY in focus ahead of BoJ
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 01:00 PM
        US_flag_G_Washington
        USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 02:45 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.