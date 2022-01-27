Crude oil shrugs off dollar strength, extends rally to new 7-year highs

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 27, 2022 5:05 PM
11 views
Energy
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

The ongoing rally in crude oil is relentless.

Despite concerns about subdued demand as Omicron spreads across the globe like wildfire and a surging US dollar in the wake of yesterday’s hawkish FOMC meeting, so-called “black gold” is extending its gains for a third consecutive day and appears well on its way to rising for the sixth consecutive week.

More to the point for traders, US crude oil has broken out to its highest level in over seven years above last week’s high near $88.00 and looking at the chart, there’s little in the way of meaningful resistance until above $90.00:

fx_crude_is_at_7_year_highs

Source: StoneX, TradingView

As the chart above shows, the next level of resistance to watch will be in the mid-$91.00s, where the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of the Q4 pull back and previous-support-turned-resistance from back in 2014 converge. Above that level, WTI could quickly stretch into the mid-$90.00s or even make a run at $100 before stalling.

For now, technical traders will be watching short-term trend measures like the 21-day EMA and the uptrend line on the 14-day RSI indicator for any signs that the near-term bullish trend may be weakening.

Of course, we would be remiss if we didn’t highlight the fundamental factors driving oil itself. Yesterday, an OPEC+ source attributed the recent buying to the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and that theme shows no signs of fading any time soon.

Against that backdrop, OPEC+ will conducts its regular policy meeting next week, with most observers expecting the cartel to stick to its plan and ratify a small production increase of about 400,000 bpd in March. More than the supply/demand balance in the global market, many OPEC members have struggled to increase production due to local capacity constraints, so a larger increase seems unlikely any time soon.

With both technical and fundamentals seemingly pointing to continued strength in the oil market, bulls clearly have the upper hand for now.

 
Related tags: WTI US Crude Oil OPEC

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks fall ahead of Powell’s testimony
Today 01:07 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Top US stocks to watch before the bell
Today 12:10 PM
A guide to American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)
Today 08:15 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Stocks fall as UK inflation remains hot
Today 07:15 AM
GBP/USD, Gold Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:04 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 in focus for UK inflation, Jerome Powell testimony
Today 04:19 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest WTI articles

Research
US Crude Oil, ASX 200 Analysis: Oil prices fall with price outlook cut
By:
Matt Simpson
June 12, 2023 09:58 PM
    Research
    Crude oil outlook: WTI extends recovery
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 7, 2023 04:30 PM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      Crude oil outlook: WTI erases losses
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2023 05:00 PM
        Oil rig on an grey day
        WTI, ASX 200, AUDJPY analysis: Oil prices gap higher on Saudi cuts
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 4, 2023 10:53 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.