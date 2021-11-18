Crude oil verging on confirmation of yet another October high

November 18, 2021 5:59 AM
8 views
Oil extraction

 

This content will only appear on Forex websites!

The overnight fall, the result of growing downside risks to demand as a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases in Europe, has prompted some countries to reinstate lockdowns mainly for the unvaccinated and speculation of Christmas in Europe incorporating social distancing requirements.

Speculation that China and the U.S. may coordinate efforts to release oil reserves to dampen surging inflation is also weighing. A subject canvassed during the two Presidents' virtual summit earlier this week.

Potentially as a follow-up to this, China's state reserve bureau said today it is preparing for a release of crude reserves. However, it declined to detail if it was the start of a coordinated action with the U.S or China acting independently. 

We have mentioned previously, including here a strong seasonal pattern for crude oil to rally ahead of the Northern Hemisphere summer before, peaking in October and retreating into year-end. At this point, it's worth noting the $85.41 high traded on October 25th.  

Before jumping to hasty conclusions, the pullback from the $85.41 high to today's $76.76 low appears corrective/countertrend in nature, and should crude oil hold above a band of support $76.90/20 coming from July's highs and then trade above $80.00, it would set up a retest of the $85.41 high.

 

Aware that should the decline extend and close below support at $76.90/20ish, it would indicate crude oil has formed a medium-term tradable top at the October $85.41 high and that a deeper decline back towards $70.00 is underway.

Crude Oil Daily Chart 18th of November

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of November 18th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Crude Oil US Crude Oil Energy Commodities

Latest market news

USD/JPY: BOJ FX intervention may be ineffectual
Today 12:56 AM
USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
Yesterday 11:25 PM
Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Yesterday 07:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Yesterday 02:22 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
Yesterday 12:43 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds but downtrend prevails
Yesterday 11:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Crude Oil articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      Crude oil outlook: Brent jumps on Saudi, Russia voluntary cuts
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 3, 2023 12:08 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 30, 2023 03:27 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.