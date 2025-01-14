Daily Market Overview and Strategy 14 January 2025

Daily Market Overview and Strategy - January 2025
Global Market Update
- US Treasury Yields Surge:
- 10-year Treasury yields hit 4.805%, a 14-month high, sparking investor concerns over inflation and the future of Fed rate policies.
- Strong US payroll data reduced expectations of near-term rate cuts, fueling market uncertainty.
- Tech Sell-off Spreads to Asia:
- US technology stock weakness extended to Asian markets.
- Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.5% amid global investor anxiety.
- Dollar Strength:
- The dollar index reached a two-year high before easing slightly.
- Strong economic data supported its rise, though investors remain cautious ahead of US inflation data.
- Oil Prices Surge:
- Brent and WTI crude prices are up over 8% YTD, hitting a 5-month high.
- Supply concerns were driven by:
- Declining stockpiles in the US (Cushing, Oklahoma, at their lowest since 2014).
- Harsh winter forecasts in the US.
- Tightened sanctions on Russian energy exports and insurance companies.
- Political Developments in Europe:
- France’s 2025 budget debate, with focus on pension reforms, raised political uncertainty and drove French debt risk premiums to 12-year highs.
Corporate News
- US Tech and AI Restrictions:
- Further export restrictions on AI chips and technology targeting China.
- TikTok Ban Progress:
- US Supreme Court appears likely to uphold a potential TikTok ban, citing national security concerns.
- Apple Market Share Decline:
- Falling iPhone shipments in China led to a 2.4% drop in Apple stock.
- M&A Activity:
- Johnson & Johnson plans to acquire Intra-Cellular Therapies for $14.6 billion.
- Amazon Service Closure:
- “Try Before You Buy” for Prime members to end by January 31, 2025.
- Crypto Market:
- Bitcoin fell below $91,000, raising concerns at the $3.2 trillion market support level.
- BlackRock launched a Bitcoin ETF in Canada.
Economic Calendar:
- USA:
- PPI Data: Key indicator of inflation.
- EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook: Focus on oil price drivers.
- Federal Budget Balance for December.
- FOMC Member Williams Speaks: Possible monetary policy insights.
DAX Technical Analysis
- Trend Overview:
- The DAX remains in an uptrend with bullish momentum.
- Trading above key moving averages (50, 100, 200 EMA) supports long-term sentiment.
- Key Levels to Watch:
- Resistance: 20,525.3 (previous swing high).
- Support: 20,158 (Fibonacci 0.786 level); 19,870 (Fibonacci 0.618 level).
- A break above 20,525.3 could signal a continuation of the uptrend.
- Indicators:
- RSI: Mildly bullish at ~60.88; caution above 70.
- Stochastic RSI: Overbought (~80.73); signals potential consolidation or pullback.
- Outlook:
- Bullish Case: Breakout above 20,525.3 targets new highs.
- Bearish Case: Drop below 19,870 may signal a pullback to 19,667 or 19,465.
Actionable Strategy
- For Equity Traders:
- Watch US tech sector for signs of stabilization post-selloff.
- Traders might currently be watching the DAX levels of 20,525.3 where strong resistance lies historically according to the chart. If this resistance is breached a possible continuation might be in order..
- For Oil Traders:
- Monitor Brent and WTI price action amid tight supply dynamics and geopolitical risks.
- Short-term bullish bias, particularly if forecasts of colder US weather materialize.
- For FX Traders:
- Focus on USD strength; evaluate the dollar's performance post-PPI data.
- Watch for volatility in EUR/USD due to European political concerns.
- For Crypto Investors:
- Cautiously assess Bitcoin's ability to hold above critical support levels.
- Monitor the impact of BlackRock’s ETF on market liquidity and sentiment.
- Prepare for High Volatility Events:
- If you are exposed to excessive risk and wish to hedge a portion of your account, it may be prudent to adjust stop-loss levels and position sizes ahead of US inflation data and Fed commentary.
