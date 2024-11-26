DAX Consolidates Amid Tariff Fears and Weak German Data

The DAX is trading at 19,266.6, consolidating after testing higher levels near 19,350 but pulling back due to resistance and weaker sentiment stemming from US tariff announcements and Germany’s economic slowdown.

Philip Papageorgiou
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 26, 2024 10:13 AM
germany_04
Philip Papageorgiou
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Over the oceans

Monday night saw a sharp increase in the value of the dollar as US President-elect Donald Trump made renewed announcements of intentions to put tariffs on imports from China, Canada, and Mexico.

On Monday, Treasury rates saw a steep decline, however, seem to have eased slightly.

In Asia, following advances spurred by Scott Bessent's nomination as Treasury Secretary, who is seen as Wall Street-friendly, Asian equities plummeted.

Fears of tariff effects caused trade-sensitive currencies and stocks, such as Japan's export-heavy Nikkei, to fall. Gold steadied after yesterday's steep decline, while news of an Israeli-Lebanese truce also put pressure on oil prices.

 

Germany: business climate continues to deteriorate

The Federal Statistical Office announced on Friday that the German economy grew by only 0.1 per cent in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter, instead of the expected 0.2 per cent.

In the second quarter, the economy had shrunk by 0.3%. The sentiment indicators for industry and the service sector published before the weekend also show a decline.

In addition, the IFO business climate indicator for Germany, which was published yesterday, fell from 86.5 points in October to 85.7 points.

All this as political uncertainty and trade tariffs are weighing on business sentiment, as the snap elections in Germany are looming at the beginning of next year and Donald Trump is about to take over the White House. Clemens Fuest, President of the ifo Institute, stated: ‘Companies are once again looking at the coming months with a little more scepticism.’ The uncertainty could remain in place until a clearer political course is achieved.

DAX leaders (snapshot at 8:15am)

MTU Aero Engines +1.85%

Rheinmetall AG  +0.99%

Deutsche Telekom +0.63%

Symrise AG +0.38%

DAX laggards (snapshot at 8:15)

Daimler Truck Holdings -4.77%

Volkswagen -2.97%

Bayer -2.86%

Porsche -2.65%

On the agenda today (GMT)

It is a quiet day for Europe today with no major announcements. We are building up events in the US market ahead of tomorrow’s full calendar. The FOMC Meeting Minutes will stand out in terms of expected volatility for today.

13:00   USD                   Building Permits (Oct)

15:00   USD                   CB Consumer Confidence (Nov)     

15:00   USD                   New Home Sales (Oct)

19:00   USD                   FOMC Meeting Minutes         

 

Germany 40 (DAX) 4-hour chart Technical Analysis

20241126 DAX

The DAX is currently trading at 19,266.6, showing signs of consolidation after testing higher levels near the top of the Bollinger Bands. The price is now pulling back slightly, suggesting resistance near 19,350–19,400 and potential mean reversion.

Resistance:

The immediate resistance is at 19,350, where the price has recently been rejected.

Above this, the next significant resistance lies at 19,530.5, followed by a key resistance level at 19,680.5, which represents a strong barrier for further bullish continuation.

Support:

Immediate support lies at 19,120.5, which aligns with last week’s volume weighted average low.

Further support can be found at 18,984.7, followed by 18,783.0, which remains a critical level for a broader downside move. Any remaining price action above this level can amplify the bullish bias.

Bollinger Bands:

The DAX recently reached the upper Bollinger Band and is now pulling back toward the middle band, indicating a potential mean reversion.

The middle Bollinger Band, near 19,250, acts as a dynamic support level. A breakdown below this could accelerate bearish momentum.

RSI and Stochastic RSI:

The RSI is at 54.00, showing a neutral-to-slightly bullish bias.

The Stochastic RSI is at 32.18, nearing oversold territory. This could suggest that the current pullback may find support near 19,200, leading to a potential rebound between these levels and 19,200.

Moving Averages:

The DAX is currently trading above the EMA 10 and EMA 20, which are providing short-term dynamic support.

The EMA 50 at aligns in the region of the EMA 200 at 19,200 and reinforces the level around as critical dynamic support.

Conclusion:

The DAX has had the last 3 candles near 19,266.6, with the potential to have found support around these levels. A break above 19,350 (this candles high) would indicate bullish continuation, while a breakdown below 19,250 (candle low) could lead to further downside.

 

--Written by Philip Papageorgiou – Market Analyst
-Follow me on  X ex Twitter: @PhilipForexCom

 

 

Related tags: DAX newsletter Dax Philip's Watchlist
Latest market news
View more news
EUR/AUD turns higher, ASX 200 falters on sluggish Australian growth
Today 01:49 AM
USD/JPY selloff loses steam around support, bounce incoming?
Yesterday 10:21 PM
GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Yesterday 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Yesterday 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Yesterday 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Yesterday 04:58 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest DAX newsletter articles

germany_01
DAX breaks 20,000 Amid Bullish Momentum and ECB Focus
By:
Philip Papageorgiou
Yesterday 11:27 AM
    germany_04
    DAX Nears Record Highs at 19,685 Amid Bullish Momentum
    By:
    Philip Papageorgiou
    December 2, 2024 09:22 AM
      germany_03
      DAX Eyes 19,430 Resistance Amid Mixed Global Sentiment
      By:
      Philip Papageorgiou
      November 29, 2024 09:53 AM
        germany_04
        DAX Climbs Amid European Turmoil, Resistance at 19,430
        By:
        Philip Papageorgiou
        November 28, 2024 09:12 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.