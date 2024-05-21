DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch

DAX falls amid rate uncertainty. GBP/USD hovers around 1.27 ahead of Bailey& Fed speakers.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 21, 2024 10:50 AM
germany_01
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

DAX falls amid rate uncertainty

  • Fed speakers temper rate cut expectations
  • ECB path uncertain after a June rate cut
  • DAX consolidates above 18

The DAX and its European pairs were inching lower on Tuesday, tracking losses in Asia, after Federal Reserve officials dampened rate cut expectations.

Fed Vice Chair Michael Ball said that rates need to stay high for longer to tame inflation, and policymaker Philip Jefferson also noted that inflation was cooling but not as quickly as he had expected.

Several policymakers are calling for continued caution around loosening monetary policy, dampening investor enthusiasm for rate cuts. Investors had become excited that the Federal Reserve may start to cut rates earlier following last week's cooler-than-expected inflation data.

Declines in the DAX came even though German producer prices fell more than expected in April. Producer prices fell -3.3%, down from -2.9% in March and below the -3.2% expected.

The ECB is expected to cut rates in June; however, there is some uncertainty over the path for interest rates thereafter. ECB's Isabel Schnabel warned that the data does not warrant a July cut.

Looking ahead, there is no high-impacting data in the US session; however, the market will watch plenty of Fed speakers, including New York Fed president John Williams and Fed governor Christopher Waller. Their comments will be scrutinised for clues about the timing and scale of rate cuts.

DAX forecast- technical analysis

After reaching a record high of 18928 last week, the DAX has eased back, falling below the rising trendline support and is consolidating above 18630, the April high.

Buyers will look to rise above 18928 to extend gains to 19000 and on towards 19500.

Sellers will need to break below 18625 to extend losses towards 18240, the late April high, and the 50 SMA.

dax forecast chart

GBP/USD hovers around 1.27 ahead of Bailey& Fed speakers

  • BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is due to speak
  • Fed officials are also in focus ahead of tomorrow’s FOMC minutes
  • GBP/USD hovers around 1.27

GBP/USD is inching higher and holds above the 1.27 level, a two-month high, as the US dollar struggles for direction and the pound looks towards a speech by Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey ahead of UK inflation data tomorrow.

USD is holding steady as investors assess the timing of possible Fed rate cuts this year. The U.S. economic calendar is quiet this week, but attention is on a slew of Fed speakers.

Several officials on Monday called for ongoing policy caution even after last week's cooler-than-expected CPI data.

The money markets are pricing in 42 basis points worth of Fed cuts this year, which equates to one full 25 basis point reduction and a 68% probability of a second move before the end of the year.

On the other hand, the Bank of England could start cutting rates as soon as June. Investors will listen to Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey's speech for further clues about the likelihood of a June cut.

Previously Andrew Bailey has said that the Bank of England will be led by wage growth and inflation data. CPI figures are due tomorrow and are expected to show that inflation cooled back to 2.1%, down from 3.2%

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q2 2024

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD broke out of its falling channel, rising above the 100 and 200 SMAs. This, combined with the RSI above 50, keeps buyers hopeful of further gains.

Buyers will look to rise meaningfully above 1.27 to bring 1.28 the round number into play. Above here, 1.2890, the 2024 high comes into focus.

On the downside, a fall below 1.27 exposes the 100 SMA and static support (early May high) at 1.2630. A  break below here opens the door to 1.2540 the 200 SMA.

 

gbp/usd forecast chart

Related tags: Dax GBP USD Trade Ideas Two Trades to Watch
Latest market news
View more news
Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
Yesterday 06:29 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
Yesterday 05:13 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA
Yesterday 04:02 PM
US Dollar Dips to 105.44 Support Test After NFP
Yesterday 02:58 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
Yesterday 02:36 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Dax articles

germany_05
DAX Breaks 20,400, Bitcoin Hits $100K Amid Global Focus
By:
Philip Papageorgiou
Yesterday 09:30 AM
    germany_03
    DAX Hits Record High as Bitcoin Breaks $100K Milestone
    By:
    Philip Papageorgiou
    December 5, 2024 09:13 AM
      germany_01
      DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 4, 2024 10:00 AM
        germany_01
        Euro Weakness Continues Amid Global and Regional Challenges
        By:
        Philip Papageorgiou
        December 4, 2024 08:44 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.