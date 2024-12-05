DAX Hits Record High as Bitcoin Breaks $100K Milestone

Market Overview: DAX Hits Record High, Bitcoin Breaks $100K

The DAX surged to a record high of 20,261, driven by gains in financials and tech stocks, while Bitcoin breached the $100,000 mark, fueled by pro-crypto sentiment following President-elect Trump’s SEC nomination of Paul Atkins.

Philip Papageorgiou
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 10:13 AM
germany_03
Philip Papageorgiou
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Overview and Key Updates

1. Political Uncertainty in South Korea

  • KOSPI Index: The KOSPI dropped 2.3% intraday, closing with a 1.4% decline, following significant political developments:
    • President Yoon Suk-yeol reversed martial law under parliamentary pressure and assured market stabilization measures if needed.
    • Speculation of impeachment is growing, with potential new elections taking up to six months, prolonging uncertainty.
  • Investor Sentiment: Despite political instability, recent rate cuts by the central bank and a buyback program from South Korea’s largest tech company had bolstered the market. The KOSPI remains 2% above its yearly low, hinting at possible bottoming.
  • Outlook: The low P/E ratio of 8.7 for South Korean tech-heavy equities could make Seoul’s market attractive for mid- to long-term investors, despite near-term volatility.

2. Robust US Economic Data

  • JOLTS Report (October):
    • Job openings rose by 372,000 to 7.74 million, exceeding market expectations of 7.48 million.
    • Voluntary resignations hit a five-month high at 3.33 million, signaling confidence in the labor market.
  • Retail Sales Growth:
    • The Johnson Redbook Index climbed 7.4% YoY for the week ending November 30, indicating robust consumer spending.
  • Market Impact:
    • U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher across maturities.
    • The USD strengthened, with EUR/USD dipping below 1.05, reflecting positive sentiment toward the U.S. economy.

3. Corporate Highlights

  • Salesforce:
    • Reported Q3 revenue of $9.44 billion, beating estimates of $9.35 billion, and posted an adjusted operating margin of 33.1%.
    • Optimism around Salesforce’s AI-driven strategy pushed shares toward record highs.
  • Volkswagen Strikes: Nearly 100,000 workers participated in a one-day strike, underscoring labor unrest across major industries.
  • Bitcoin Breaks $100,000:
    • Surpassed this key psychological milestone, fueled by post-election optimism for crypto.
    • President-elect Donald Trump nominated Paul Atikins, a pro-crypto figure, to lead the SEC, signaling a major shift in U.S. crypto policy.

DAX Overview

  • Leaders:
    • Commerzbank: +2.31%
    • Zalando SE: +1.72%
    • MTU Aero Engines: +1.43%
    • Deutsche Post: +1.18%
  • Laggards:
    • BASF: -0.87%
    • Airbus Group: -0.44%
    • SAP: -0.39%
    • Henkel AG: -0.42%

Upcoming Earnings

  • Premarket:
    • Kroger (KR)
    • Dollar General (DG)
  • Aftermarket:
    • Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
    • Hewlett Packard (HPE)

Agenda Today (GMT)

  • 13:30: USD Initial Jobless Claims – Key labor market data to assess employment trends in the U.S.

 

DAX Technical Analysis - 1 Day chart

  • Following Wednesday’s record high of 20,261, the DAX remains in a strong bullish trend, trading well above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, confirming upward momentum.
  • The 14-day RSI at 72.82 indicates the index is in overbought territory, suggesting the possibility of increased selling pressure near the recent high.

20241205 DAX

Key Levels to Watch

Upside Resistance:

  • 20,350: A break above this resistance level could enable bulls to target 20,500 in the short term.
  • 21,350: A breakout above the all-time high of 20,261 could set the stage for a longer-term rally to this target.

Downside Risks:

  • 20,000: A move below this psychological support level could signal a retracement toward 19,750.
  • 19,750: Breaking below this level would increase bearish momentum, potentially bringing 19,500 into focus.

Factors Influencing DAX Trends

  1. Economic Data:
    • German Factory Orders: Strong data could support continued gains, while weaker numbers might trigger selling pressure.
  2. US Labor Market Data:
    • Positive job data could boost global equity sentiment, supporting the DAX, while weak data might weigh on the index.
  3. Central Bank Commentary:
    • Any hints of further rate cuts from the ECB or Fed could provide additional support to equities.
  4. US Tariff News:
    • Updates on tariffs could directly impact Germany’s export-heavy economy, influencing DAX performance.

Outlook

  • Bullish Scenario: If the DAX holds above 20,000 and breaks through 20,261, it may continue its rally, with 20,500 and 21,350 as key upside targets.
  • Bearish Scenario: A sustained drop below 20,000 could signal a deeper correction, with 19,750 and 19,500 acting as key support levels.

Conclusion

  • South Korea’s KOSPI faces short-term challenges due to political turmoil but holds mid-term opportunities in its tech-driven market.
  • US Economic Strength: Positive labor and retail data reinforce the robust outlook, supporting the USD and equity markets.
  • Crypto Milestone: Bitcoin's surge reflects optimism over policy changes and potential regulatory clarity in the U.S.
  • DAX Focus: European equities remain mixed, with strong gains in financials and tech offset by declines in industrials like BASF and Airbus.


  • --Written by Philip Papageorgiou – Market Analyst
    -Follow me on  X ex Twitter: PhilipForexCom
     


Related tags: Dax GER40 DAX newsletter
Latest market news
View more news
Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
Yesterday 06:29 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
Yesterday 05:13 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA
Yesterday 04:02 PM
US Dollar Dips to 105.44 Support Test After NFP
Yesterday 02:58 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
Yesterday 02:36 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Dax articles

germany_05
DAX Breaks 20,400, Bitcoin Hits $100K Amid Global Focus
By:
Philip Papageorgiou
Yesterday 09:30 AM
    germany_03
    DAX Hits Record High as Bitcoin Breaks $100K Milestone
    By:
    Philip Papageorgiou
    December 5, 2024 09:13 AM
      germany_01
      DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 4, 2024 10:00 AM
        germany_01
        Euro Weakness Continues Amid Global and Regional Challenges
        By:
        Philip Papageorgiou
        December 4, 2024 08:44 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.