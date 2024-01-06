DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch

DAX rises after PMIs improve; inflation data is due. Oil eases after 5% gains last week.

Today 11:34 AM
germany_01

DAX rises after PMIs improve, inflation data is due

  • German Services PMI rises to 51
  • German CPI is expected to rise to 2.4% from 2.2%
  • DAX tests 20k resistance

On the first proper day back since the Christmas and New Year break, the DAX and European stocks are heading higher, taking their cues from Friday's positive close in the US and following upbeat PMI figures.

German services and composite PMIs came in stronger than forecast, with services rising to 51.2 in December from 51. The composite PMI showed that business activity contracted at a slower pace, rising to 48 from 47.8. The level 50 separates expansion from contraction.

The improvement was largely attributed to progress in backlogs as new business inflows continued to fall. The fragile economic outlook supports the view the ECB will continue to cut rates.

While the prospect of a dovish ECB continues to provide a lifeline for the DAX, headwinds are also ramping up.

Persistent fears over tariffs ahead of President Trump's return to office on January 20th have weighed on sentiment, limiting the recent upside, as has weaker-than-expected China data. Meanwhile, the German labour market is also showing signs of strain. Recent data showed that German employment increased by 10K in December after a 7K rise in November, although the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.1%.

The economic calendar is set to ramp up with German inflation figures due out later ahead of eurozone inflation data on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in the US data builds towards the US nonfarm payroll report on Friday.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

DAX forecast – technical analysis

The DAX eased back from 20,500 record high but continues to find support from the 19,600 to 19750 zone. The price has recovered from this support and is attempting to rise above 20k.

A rise above here, accompanied with improving volumes, could help lift the DAX back up towards 20,500 and fresh record highs.

Sellers would need to take out the 19600 – 19750 support zone to create a lower low and expose the 100 SMA at 19,300 and the 19k round number.

dax forecast chart

Oil eases after 5% gains last week

  • Oil rose 5% last week amid colder weather & China stimulus news
  • Oil struggles amid a stronger USD
  • Oil breaks out of range

Oil prices are inching lower at the start of the new week after booking gains of 5% in the previous week. The strong gains came amid colder weather in the northern hemisphere and amid hopes surrounding additional fiscal stimulus by China.

However, the stronger U.S. dollar at the start of the week is making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. The US dollar index trades at around a 2 year high against its major peers.

The world's top oil exporter, Saudi Aramco, raised crude prices for Asian buyers in February for the first time in three months, which could limit the downside in oil prices.

The market is focused on more clues from the Federal Reserve and potential impacts on energy consumption. Minutes to the Fed's latest meeting are due on Wednesday, and the non-farm payroll report on Friday could also influence the US dollar and oil prices.

Oil forecast – technical analysis

Oil has broken out of the familiar range within which it hs traded for the past few months. The price broke above the 71.50-72.50 resistance zone, which has capped gains since mid-October.

Bulls, supported by the RSI above 50, will look to push the price higher towards the 75.00 round number and the 200 SMA at 75.50. Above here 77.50, the falling trendline resistance comes into play.

Support is seen at the 71.50 – 72.50 zone, with a break below here taking the price back to its familiar holding pattern.

oil FORECAST CHART

Related tags: Dax Oil Two Trades to Watch
Latest market news
View more news
EURUSD Forecast: Is 2025 a Bullish Reversal Year?
Today 12:18 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Strength on Trump Tariff Threat
January 4, 2025 12:30 PM
EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
January 3, 2025 06:30 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
January 3, 2025 05:17 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Follows Up Strongest Year Since 2010
January 3, 2025 03:50 PM
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
January 2, 2025 08:49 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Dax articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
Investors Await Fed, BoJ, and BoE Decisions; DAX Pullback
By:
Philip Papageorgiou
December 18, 2024 08:59 AM
    germany_03
    Germany's Ifo, ZEW Data Mixed; DAX Faces Key Support
    By:
    Philip Papageorgiou
    December 17, 2024 01:36 PM
      DAX & Global Markets Await Fed, BoJ Decisions; Bitcoin Soars
      By:
      Philip Papageorgiou
      December 17, 2024 09:06 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        EU Open: Europe's Productivity Gap with the U.S. Widens & Coffee Futures Soar
        By:
        Philip Papageorgiou
        December 16, 2024 09:18 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.