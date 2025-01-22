DAX reaches all time high; Trump's $500B AI Venture Spurs optimism

US President Donald Trump announced a groundbreaking joint venture, Stargate, with OpenAI, Oracle, and Softbank, committing up to $500 billion over four years to advance AI infrastructure in the US. Key partners like Microsoft, Nvidia, and Arm are expected to join the initiative, with initial operations beginning in Texas. The project aims to solidify the US's global technological leadership, particularly against China.

The announcement spurred a surge in tech stocks, with Oracle, Softbank, Nvidia, and Arm seeing significant gains. Meanwhile, energy prices declined as concerns over rising US fossil fuel production under Trump’s policies weighed on the market. Sustainability challenges surrounding AI infrastructure and Trump’s departure from renewable energy subsidies drew criticism.

Global markets reacted positively to the moderated 10% China tariff plan, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and European indices climbing. However, energy stocks in the US and EU faced downward pressure due to falling oil and gas prices. The euro slightly strengthened against the dollar, maintaining its position above 1.04.

As a result of increased leniency towards renewable energy ESG funds have seen one of their largest outflows.

Markets to watch: NASDAQ, Microsoft, Oracle, Softbank, NVIDIA, ARM.

Exxon Mobil, Shell, Occidental Petroleum, Conoco Phillips

The German DAX index resumed its record-breaking rally on Wednesday after a brief pause. In early trading, the index reached its fifth all-time high in six sessions, rising by 0.7% to 21,180 points. This marks a 6.4% gain for the year 2025 so far.

The Dow Jones Industrial's extended gains after European markets closed provided additional momentum for the DAX.

Germany's MDAX also rose, gaining 0.3% to 26,037 points, while the EuroStoxx 50, a key index for the Eurozone, opened slightly higher.

DAX Technical Analysis 1 Day

Uptrend: The DAX is in an uptrend, trading above the rising channel marked by blue trendlines.

Recent Highs: The index has reached a new all-time high in series, supported by strong bullish momentum.

Moving Averages:

EMA (50, 100, 200):

The 50-day EMA (20,087.4) is above the 100-day EMA (19,645.9) and 200-day EMA (18,998.1), confirming a bullish bias.



The price is significantly above all key moving averages, reflecting strong upward momentum and continued bullish dominance.

Momentum Indicators:

RSI (Relative Strength Index): The RSI is at 81.44 , indicating the index is in the overbought territory . This suggests caution, as a potential pullback or consolidation could occur in the near term.

Stochastic RSI: The Stochastic RSI is at the maximum level (100), confirming overbought conditions and giving rise to the likelihood of a short-term pullback.

Key Levels:

Support:

20,200: The lower trendline of the rising channel and the psychological level near the 50-day EMA.



19,645: The 100-day EMA and a key support area.

Resistance:

The index is nearing the psychological level of 12,500, which could serves as resistance around these levels.

