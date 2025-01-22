DAX reaches all time high; Trump's $500B AI Venture Spurs optimism

Markets rally as Trump announces a $500B AI venture with OpenAI, Oracle, and Softbank. Tech stocks surge, while energy prices decline amid renewed US fossil fuel production. The DAX soars to an all-time high of 21,180, up 6.4% in 2025 YTD, though overbought RSI and Stochastic indicators hint at a potential pullback. European indices rise, and Lagarde’s speech is on today’s agenda.

Philip Papageorgiou
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:34 AM
germany_06
Philip Papageorgiou
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US President Donald Trump announced a groundbreaking joint venture, Stargate, with OpenAI, Oracle, and Softbank, committing up to $500 billion over four years to advance AI infrastructure in the US. Key partners like Microsoft, Nvidia, and Arm are expected to join the initiative, with initial operations beginning in Texas. The project aims to solidify the US's global technological leadership, particularly against China.

The announcement spurred a surge in tech stocks, with Oracle, Softbank, Nvidia, and Arm seeing significant gains. Meanwhile, energy prices declined as concerns over rising US fossil fuel production under Trump’s policies weighed on the market. Sustainability challenges surrounding AI infrastructure and Trump’s departure from renewable energy subsidies drew criticism.

Global markets reacted positively to the moderated 10% China tariff plan, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and European indices climbing. However, energy stocks in the US and EU faced downward pressure due to falling oil and gas prices. The euro slightly strengthened against the dollar, maintaining its position above 1.04.

As a result of increased leniency towards renewable energy ESG funds have seen one of their largest outflows.

 

Markets to watch: NASDAQ, Microsoft, Oracle, Softbank, NVIDIA, ARM.

Exxon Mobil, Shell, Occidental Petroleum, Conoco Phillips

 

On the agenda today

EZB-President Lagarde speaks         

 

DAX Open

The German DAX index resumed its record-breaking rally on Wednesday after a brief pause. In early trading, the index reached its fifth all-time high in six sessions, rising by 0.7% to 21,180 points. This marks a 6.4% gain for the year 2025 so far.

The Dow Jones Industrial's extended gains after European markets closed provided additional momentum for the DAX.

Germany's MDAX also rose, gaining 0.3% to 26,037 points, while the EuroStoxx 50, a key index for the Eurozone, opened slightly higher.

DAX Technical Analysis 1 Day

20250122 DAX

Uptrend: The DAX is in an uptrend, trading above the rising channel marked by blue trendlines.

Recent Highs: The index has reached a new all-time high in series, supported by strong bullish momentum.

Moving Averages:

  • EMA (50, 100, 200):
    • The 50-day EMA (20,087.4) is above the 100-day EMA (19,645.9) and 200-day EMA (18,998.1), confirming a bullish bias.
    • The price is significantly above all key moving averages, reflecting strong upward momentum and continued bullish dominance.

Momentum Indicators:

  • RSI (Relative Strength Index): The RSI is at 81.44, indicating the index is in the overbought territory. This suggests caution, as a potential pullback or consolidation could occur in the near term.
  • Stochastic RSI: The Stochastic RSI is at the maximum level (100), confirming overbought conditions and giving rise to the likelihood of a short-term pullback.

Key Levels:

  • Support:
    • 20,200: The lower trendline of the rising channel and the psychological level near the 50-day EMA.
    • 19,645: The 100-day EMA and a key support area.
  • Resistance:
    • The index is nearing the psychological level of 12,500, which could serves as resistance around these levels.

Outlook:

  • The bullish momentum is strong, supported by the index's position above the rising channel that has been in force since August 2024, as well as its alignment above key moving averages.
  • However, the overbought indicators (RSI and Stochastic RSI) suggest that a pullback or consolidation phase could occur before the DAX continues its upward trajectory.
  • As long as the index remains within or above the bottom channel and above the 50-day EMA, the bullish trend might remain intact.

 

Related tags: Dax DAX newsletter Philip's Watchlist
Latest market news
View more news
Crude Oil, Nasdaq Analysis: Sanctions, Earnings, and AI
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:19 AM
Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
Today 05:07 AM
NZD/USD: RBNZ Set for Third Jumbo Rate Cut as Inflation Keeps Cooling
Yesterday 10:56 PM
AUD/USD joins the yuan for the ride, though FX volatility cuts both ways
Yesterday 10:44 PM
USD/JPY Slips to Fresh Monthly Low Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
Yesterday 08:30 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Dax articles

Market trader analysing data
DAX: Markets React to Trump, ZEW Index, and Earnings Focus
By:
Philip Papageorgiou
Yesterday 08:32 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      Markets React to Trump Policies; DAX Eyes 21,000 Level
      By:
      Philip Papageorgiou
      January 20, 2025 09:34 AM
        germany_03
        DAX at Highs; Global Markets Mixed, TSMC Shines
        By:
        Philip Papageorgiou
        January 17, 2025 08:48 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.