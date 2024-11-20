DAX Rebounds Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Focus on Nvidia

What happened?

Reports of Ukraine's first firing of US-supplied missiles on targets within Russia and shifts in Russia's nuclear posture caused geopolitical concerns to impact markets on Tuesday.

Reports of Ukraine's first firing of US-supplied missiles on targets within Russia and shifts in Russia's nuclear posture caused geopolitical concerns to impact markets on Tuesday. Stocks fell as a result of the news, which also caused a quick risk-off move that strengthened the USD and gold (XAU). But the selling was restrained, and things improved in the afternoon where many of the indices recovered.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 finished the session slightly lower, but Chinese indices saw significant gains.

Compared to September, UK inflation increased faster in October, gaining 2.3% year over year and 0.6% month over month, above projections.

DAX Leaders today:

Zalando SE +1,98%

Adidas +1.52%

Airbus Group +1.40%

SAP +1.30%

DAX Laggards today:

Porsche -0.80%

Rheinmetall AG -0.50%

Mercedes Benz Group -0.30%

BMW AG -0.13%

On the agenda today

14:00 EUR ECB President Lagarde Speaks

16:30 USD Crude Oil Inventories

19:00 EUR ECB's De Guindos Speaks

Earnings:

NVIDIA (NVDA), Aftermarket - The week's major event is Nvidia's results tonight, and options pricing suggests a 9% swing in either direction, according to Reuters.

Read the expectations of NVIDIA here.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Aftermarket

Germany 40 (DAX) 4H Technical Analysis

On Tuesday the DAX briefly dropped to 18,812 points, in the face of heightened geopolitical risk. This marked the lowest level since mid-September marking the quarterly low. However, during afternoon trading, the DAX managed to be pushed back up to above the 19120 level.

1. Current Price Action and Trend:

The DAX is currently trading at 19,149.0 , showing a mild recovery after bouncing from the 18,984.7 support level.

The price is approaching resistance levels, with momentum improving as it attempts to reclaim key moving averages.

2. Support and Resistance Levels:

Resistance :

Immediate resistance lies at 19,308.7 . A break above this level could open the path to higher levels, targeting 19,530.5 .



Major resistance is at 19,680.5 , which would signify a strong bullish continuation if breached.

Support :

Immediate support is at 19,120.5 . Holding above this level is now critical for maintaining short-term bullish momentum.



Further support is at 18,783 , which has proven to be a key level in recent price action.



Additional downside support levels include 18,666.9, and 18,586.6, in case of increased selling pressure.

3. Moving Averages (EMA 10, 20, 50, and 200):

The DAX is trading slightly above the EMA 10 at 19,096.0 and EMA 20 at 19,118.4 , signalling short-term bullish momentum and a potential regaining of short term bullish biases.

The EMA 50 at 19,166.2 is acting as immediate resistance, while the EMA 200 at 19,190.1 adds another critical barrier. Breaking above these critical levels would strengthen the mid-term bullish bias.

4. RSI and Stochastic RSI:

The RSI is at 51.00 , showing a neutral to slightly bullish bias, indicating room for further upside if momentum continues.

The Stochastic RSI is at 73.27, nearing overbought conditions. This suggests that the recovery may face resistance shortly, with a potential pullback or consolidation likely. The fast line is now also sloping closer to the slow line, potentially indicating a slowdown of the impulse move.

Conclusion:

Now, it will be crucial to see if it can maintain the 19,120 level and enter the breakaway defence. The buyers may have seen the new quarterly low as a potential correction and might impulsively push the DAX higher or maintain the 19120 level. The 19310 mark would be the initial objective, followed by the 19530 mark. Conversely, we would aim to return to below the 19120 level, followed by 18985, and consequently the 18785 level.

--Written by Philip Papageorgiou – Market Analyst

-Follow me on X ex Twitter: PhilipForexCom