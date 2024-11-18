DAX Update: Consolidation as Siemens Energy Leads

Monday is here,

Last week the DAX showed a lot of volatility. After several ups and downs, with a range of 711 points, the week ended uneventfully with almost zero. The DAX closed -0.02% lower a just 19,211 points.

What happened?

The earnings from Siemens Energy and Continental were located far above the expectations, while the Bayer-Aktie was clearly below.

Over the course of the previous week, Siemens Energy's earnings showed strong numbers for 2023/2024 and improved forward guidance which made the share price increase nearly +19%. As a result, the positive outlook gave a boost to the company share price which has already increased by more than 290% since the year began.

Very good news also came for Continental's shares, which ended the week with a quick +12% profit. The third quarter's numbers were better than anticipated. The company was able to profit from price increases and cost reductions. Analysts and handlers continue to see the maintenance and outlook of its margin favourably.

The Bayer stock took a further hit, which on a weekly basis had dropped by around 16%. This puts the levels to its lowest point in 20 years. The cause was poor numbers and a renewed downward revision of the 2024 earnings forecast.

Today's DAX leaders

Siemens Energy AG +2.77%

BMW AG +1.97%

Commerzbank +1.75%

Rheinmetall AG +1.55%

Continental AG +1.45%

Today’s DAX Laggards

Porsche -1.42%

Vonovia -0.88%

E.ON SE -0.60%

On the agenda Today

14:00 EUR ECB's Lane Speaks

15:00 EUR German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks

19:30 EUR ECB President Lagarde Speaks

At the event hosted by the Fondation des Bernardins in Paris, ECB President Christine Lagarde will give a lecture titled "The Economic and Human Challenges of a Changing Era." Her comments may cause the Euro to become more volatile later today.

Nvidia and Palo Alto's earnings are on Wednesday, the last major companies of earnings season to report which will be this week's last primary US earnings event.

DAX Technical analysis

1. Current Price Action and Trend:

The DAX is trading around 19,249.0 , showing slight bearish pressure after testing the resistance at 19,308.7 .

The index is consolidating within a small range, with key resistance and support levels at 19,308 and 19,120 respectively.

2. Support and Resistance Levels:

Resistance :

The immediate resistance is at 19,308.7 . A breakout above this level could signal further bullish momentum, targeting 19,530.5 .



A more significant resistance lies at 19,680.5 , which would confirm a bullish continuation if surpassed.

Support :

The first support level is at 19,120.5 . A break below this level could indicate short-term weakness.



Below that, the next support is at 18,984.7 , which aligns with previous lows and offers a key level to watch for stabilization.



Lower support levels are 18,783.0, 18,666.9, and 18,586.6, which could come into play if bearish momentum intensifies.

3. Moving Averages (EMA 10, 20, 50, and 200):

The DAX is trading slightly above the EMA 10 at 19,225.3 and EMA 20 at 19,204.6 , indicating mild short-term bullish momentum.

The EMA 50 at 19,217.9 and EMA 200 at 19,204.8 are close to the current price, signaling a neutral stance. Holding above these moving averages would strengthen the bullish outlook.

4. RSI and Stochastic RSI:

The RSI is at 53.24 , reflecting a neutral to slightly bullish sentiment, as it is above 50 but not near overbought levels.

The Stochastic RSI is at 90.01, indicating overbought conditions. This suggests that a short-term pullback or consolidation may be likely before any further bullish movement.

Scenario 1: Consolidation and Flag Pattern

The DAX is forming a potential flag pattern (shown in blue), which is typically a continuation pattern. A breakout above 19,308.7 could confirm this and lead to further bullish momentum.

However, failure to break above this level could see the index retest lower support levels.

Scenario 2: Pullback and Retest

Given the overbought conditions on the Stochastic RSI, a short-term pullback to 19,120.5 or even 18,984.7 is possible before any further bullish movement.

A break below 18,984.7 would signal further downside risk, with 18,783.0 as the next target.

--Written by Philip Papageorgiou – Market Analyst

-Follow me on X ex Twitter: PhilipForexCom