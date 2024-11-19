DAX-Update: Euro CPI & BoE Drive Sentiment Today

Key Events (GMT):
13:00: German Buba Mauderer Speaks
13:30: US Housing Data (Oct)
16:45: German Buba Balz Speaks
The DAX could see upside if Euro CPI stabilizes inflation expectations, while US markets will focus on housing data ahead of NVIDIA earnings tomorrow. Stay tuned for central bank developments.

November 19, 2024 9:55 AM
germany_05
Market Overview: US Sessions

US Markets Recap

  • Dow Jones (DJI): -0.13%
  • S&P 500: -0.39%
  • NASDAQ: +0.60%

Metals and Bitcoin:

  • Copper (+0.61%) and gold (+0.58%) lead gains, indicating hedging activity and safe-haven demand.
  • Bitcoin (+0.64%) continues to climb, reflecting broader crypto market enthusiasm, particularly after renewed institutional interest post-election.

Market Overview: European Session

Focus on Germany:


The DAX closed at 19,189 points yesterday, not far from the DAX opening level, showing the cautious approach from market participants ahead of events that could cause volatility.

  • Today, final Euro Area CPI readings will dominate sentiment:
    • Headline CPI is expected to confirm a rise from 1.7% to 2.0% YoY, aligning with ECB targets.
    • Core CPI likely remains unchanged at 2.7% YoY.

Impact:

    • If CPI aligns with expectations, the euro could find support above 1.0500, potentially boosting export-driven sectors like autos and industrials from Germany.
    • Inflation stabilization may keep ECB policy expectations steady, which is supportive for equities overall.

 

Focus on the UK:


BoE Governor Andrew Bailey’s testimony before the Treasury Committee might inject volatility into GBP-related forex pairs:

    • Any dovish tone on inflation could pressure GBP/USD lower, while hawkish signals may provide support.
    • Domestic-focused sectors like UK homebuilders and retailers could react positively to hints of sustained accommodative policy.

 

Central Bank Notes: Key ECB Updates

  • The ECB's rate cut on October 17 marked its second consecutive 25 bps reduction, with rates now at:
    • Main refinancing operations: 3.40%
    • Marginal lending facility: 3.65%
    • Deposit facility: 3.25%
  • Outlook:
    • Inflation is expected to rise temporarily before stabilizing near 2% in 2025.
    • Wage pressures remain elevated but are expected to ease, while PEPP reinvestments will be discontinued by the end of 2024.

 

DAX leaders today

Sartorius AG +1.20%

E.ON SE +0.86%

Bayer +0.84%

Merck KGaA +0.63%

 

DAX laggards today

Siemens AG -1.79%

Brenntag AG -1.48%

Siemens Energy AG -1.49%

Zalando SE -1.42%

 

On the agenda today (MET):

14:00     EUR                   German Buba Mauderer Speaks      

14:30     USD                  Building Permits (Oct)

14:30     USD                  Housing Starts (MoM) (Oct)

17:45     EUR                   German Buba Balz Speaks

 

Germany 40 (DAX) Technical analysis – 4H

20241119 DAX

Support and Resistance Levels:

  • Resistance:
    • The nearest resistance is at 19,308.7, which aligns with the recent consolidation zone.
    • Beyond that, 19,530.5 serves as the next target, followed by a major resistance level at 19,680.5, signaling a stronger bullish continuation.
  • Support:
    • Immediate support lies at 18,984.7.
    • Additional support levels include 18,783.0, 18,666.9, and 18,586.6, providing significant downside targets in case of extended selling pressure.
    • A critical support zone lies at 18,213.9, the base for any substantial bearish movement.

 

 Moving Averages (EMA 10, 20, 50, and 200):

  • The DAX is trading below the EMA 10 (19,176.0) and EMA 20 (19,180.9), indicating short-term bearish pressure.
  • The EMA 50 at 19,203.3 and EMA 200 at 19,206.3 are slightly above the current price, acting as dynamic resistance levels.
  • Sustained trading below these EMAs supports a bearish outlook.

 

RSI and Stochastic RSI:

  • The RSI is at 45.62, reflecting a slightly bearish sentiment. It is not yet oversold, suggesting room for further declines.
  • The Stochastic RSI is at 35.88, leaning toward oversold conditions. This could imply a short-term bounce or consolidation near support levels.

Thesis:

Scenario 1: Bearish Continuation:

  • If the DAX breaks below 18,984.7, further downside toward 18,783.0 and 18,666.9 becomes likely.
  • Sustained bearish momentum would target 18,586.6 and potentially 18,213.9, signaling a stronger correction.

Scenario 2: Short-term Bounce and Recovery:

  • If the DAX holds above 18,984.7 and reclaims 19,180.9 (EMA 20), it may consolidate and retest 19,308.7.
  • A breakout above 19,308.7 could open the door to a rally toward 19,530.5 and possibly 19,680.5.

 

