Deutsche Telekom’s Q3 Earnings: Can the 28% Rally Keep Going?

Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Earnings and Revenue Projections

Deutsche Telekom is expected to report its Q3 2024 earnings on November 14, 2024.

For Q3 EPS are expected to come in at 0.53 EURO and revenue projections are 31.17 Billion.

Deutsche Telekom's stock price increased 28.68% year to date, while the DAX increased by 12.95% in the same period.

For the full year 2024, net sales are projected to reach €164.34 billion, up from €161.7 billion in 2023.

EBIT for 2024 is forecasted to be €15.61 billion, an increase from €14.75 billion in 2023.

Positives

Strong Financial Performance : Deutsche Telekom has demonstrated robust financial results, with increasing net sales and EBIT projections for 2024 T-Mobile US Growth : The company's US subsidiary continues to outperform rivals in postpaid phone subscriber additions Dividend Increase : Deutsche Telekom has been increasing its annual dividend to a current value of €0.77 per share, up from €0.60 in 2020. Share Buyback Program : The company plans to implement a €2 billion share buyback scheme in 2024. Operational Efficiency : Deutsche Telekom has shown improved profitability due to cost efficiency measures and high-value revenue growth.

Negatives

Currency Fluctuations : The company's reported revenue has been affected by currency headwinds, with a 4.9% decrease in Q3 2023. Integration Costs : While decreasing, there are still some integration costs related to T-Mobile US's merger with Sprint

Deutsche Telekom - Technical Analysis

Key Price Levels

Support Levels:

€28.03 (Recent low from November 12)

€27.94 (Recent low from November 4)

€26.49 (1-month low)

Resistance Levels:

€28.73 (Recent high and 52-week high)

€29.00 (Psychological level)

€30.00 (Psychological level)

Market Outlook

Deutsche Telekom stock is showing strength, trading near its 52-week highs. The overall trend remains bullish, supported by multiple technical indicators and the stock's position relative to its moving averages.

Key levels to watch:

A break above €28.73 could signal further upside potential, possibly testing the psychological level of €29.00.

If the stock falls below €28.00, it might test the support levels at €27.94 or €26.49.

--Written by Philip Papageorgiou – Market Analyst

