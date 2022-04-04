Don’t sleep on USD/CAD’s consolidation at 1.25! The key levels to watch this week

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 4, 2022 9:00 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Between the big moves that we’ve seen in the euro, yen, and Australian dollar in recent weeks, many traders have understandably shifted their attention away from USD/CAD. The North American pair has spent more than a week consolidating within 50 pips of the 1.2500 level as traders await the emergence of a new trend.

Both of the underlying countries, the US and Canada, are seeing relatively robust economic growth, though persistent price pressures are prompting fiscal and monetary policymakers to tighten policy aggressively. Indeed, traders are pricing in a roughly 75% probability that the FOMC will raise interest rates by 50bps at its next meeting in early May, with about 185bps of rate hikes priced in for the next six months…compared to a roughly 66% chance that the BOC will raise interest rates by 50bps at its next meeting and 170bps of tightening priced in over the next six months!

Notably, Friday’s mostly as-expected NFP report was not significant enough to shake USD/CAD from its torpor, though this Friday’s Canadian jobs report will be worth watching. Readers may recall that last month’s Canadian employment report showed a gain of nearly 340K new jobs, of which more than 120K were full-time positions; given the relative size of the two countries’ populations, this reading would have been equivalent to a headline NFP print of more than 3M jobs! Economists are expecting a big moderation from last month’s stellar reading, with roughly 80K net new jobs and roughly 40K of those being full-time.

Looking at the chart, the first area to watch will be the current near-term range between 1.2450 and 1.2550. A bullish breakout, if seen, would project a measured-move objective near 1.2650, but a bearish breakdown may be more likely given the recent downtrend and potentially strong Canadian economic data on the docket. In that case, a quick move down to 1.2350 or even October’s lows around 1.2300 could be next:

FX_USDCAD_CONSOLIDATING_AROUND_125

Source: TradingView, StoneX

After settling onto the backburner through last week, USD/CAD may be poised for a breakout and higher volatility this week!

Related tags: USD CAD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

S&P500 forecast: Stocks fall as Tesla margins drop, jobless claims rise
Today 01:05 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:01 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Tesla stock plunges as price cuts hit margins
Today 08:26 AM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/CAD forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:17 AM
Nvidia (NVDA) rides the wave of AI
Today 04:35 AM
NZD/USD, AUD/NZD outlook: NZD pairs track headline inflation lower
Today 12:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest USD articles

Congress building
S&P500 forecast: Stocks fall as Tesla margins drop, jobless claims rise
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:05 PM
    Research
    US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    April 6, 2023 02:32 PM
      Research
      European Open: US data to retain its grip on the US dollar?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 5, 2023 05:53 AM
        Research
        GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 4, 2023 05:48 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.