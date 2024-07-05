Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market

U.S. stocks are heading higher after US non-farm payroll data pointed to a cooling labor market. The NFP report showed that 206,000 jobs were added in June, slightly ahead of the forecast of 190,000. However, the previous two months also saw a combined downward revision of 111,000, and unemployment rose to 4.1%.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 5, 2024 3:25 PM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future -0.05% at 39315

S&P futures 0.07% at 5434

Nasdaq futures 0.25% at 20192

In Europe

FTSE 0.05% at 8242

Dax 0.77% at 18595

  • NFP showed 206k jobs added, but downward revisions to previous months
  • Unemployment rose to 4.1% from 4%
  • Tesla extends gains, up 24% this week
  • Oil is set for a fourth straight weekly gain

Stocks rise as the jobs market cools

U.S. stocks are heading higher after US non-farm payroll data points to a cooling labor market.

The NFP report showed that 206,000 jobs were added in June; this was slightly ahead of the 190,000 that was forecast. However, the previous two months also saw a combined downward revision of 111,000,

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate rose to 4.1% as more people entered the labor market, up from 4%. Average hourly earnings cooled to 0.3% month over month, down from 0.4%.

The data shows a sustained slowdown in hiring, combined with recent cooling in inflation, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates as soon as September.

This is the last jobs report before the Federal Reserve meets later this month. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell had highlighted that unemployment was still low. Higher unemployment could prompt a more dovish tone from the chair of the Federal Reserve when he testifies before the Senate Banking Committee next week.

The market is now pricing in a 75% probability of a September rate cut, up from 56% at the start of the week.

Corporate news

Cryptocurrency-related stocks are set to open sharply lower after Bitcoin tumbled over 5% to its lowest level since February as defunct exchange Mt Gox prepares to repay its creditors. Coinbase and MicroStrategy are down 5%.

Macy's, the retailer, is expected to open over 6% higher after reports that an investor group has hiked its takeout offer. Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management offer $24.80 per share, up from $24.

Tesla continues its impressive comeback, rising a further 2% after second-quarter vehicle deliveries beat analysts' estimates. Shares are up 24% for the week.

Dow Jones forecast – technical analysis.

The Dow Jones is grinding higher towards the 39,575 June high. A rise above here opens the door to 40k. The price has been guided higher by the 100 SMA, which has acted as a dynamic support at 38,900. Sellers need to break below here to bring 38500 into focus.

dow jones forecast chart

FX markets – USD falls, GBP/USD rises

The USD is falling after US NFP data raised expectations that the Federal Reserve could start to cut interest rates sooner rather than later.

EUR/USD is rising after a smaller-than-expected rise in retail sales of 0.1%. Sales were expected to increase just 0.2% after falling 0.2% in April. The data comes after the ECB meeting minutes yesterday showed that policymakers were divided over cutting rates due to sticky inflation and high wage growth.

GBP/USD is rising after the Labour market won a landslide victory in the UK elections, as expected. The pound is benefitting benefit from safe-haven flows amid expectations of increased stability, but the impact is likely to be limited. This is because no dramatic change to fiscal policy as expected, which could leave the Bank of England on track to cut interest rates in August. Should Bank of England policymakers, who are coming out of the blackout period, start preparing the market for a rate cut soon, this could put downward pressure on the pound.

Oil on track for a 4th weekly gain

Oil prices are edging lower on Friday but remain near their highest level since late April and are on track to book a fourth straight week of gains.

Oil prices have been helped higher across recent weeks an optimism surrounding strong summer driving fuel demand, some supply concerns and a weaker U.S. dollar.

US Energy Information Administration posted a 12.2 million barrel inventory draw last week compared to expectations of just a 700,000 barrel draw, adding to optimism surrounding demand.

Meanwhile, soft U.S. data this week has increased expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates sooner. A lower interest rate environment would be more beneficial for the oil markets and bring a weak U.S. dollar.

Elsewhere, reports are circulating that Russia's oil producer Roseneftand Lukoil will make sharp cuts to oil exports from a Black Sea port in July. This could lead to tighter supply, which would support the oil price.

 

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open Dow Jones
Latest market news
View more news
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
Today 01:57 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable finds relief but risks remain tilted to downside
Today 01:30 PM
Crude Oil, Nasdaq Analysis: Sanctions, Earnings, and AI
Today 10:00 AM
DAX reaches all time high; Trump's $500B AI Venture Spurs optimism
Today 09:34 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:19 AM
Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
Today 05:07 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest US Open articles

US_flag_map_eye
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:57 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises modestly as the market asses Trump's trade outlook
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 02:25 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 17, 2025 02:38 PM
        US_flag_NYC
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 16, 2025 02:07 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.