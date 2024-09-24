Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA trades quietly at record highs awaiting the next catalyst

U.S. stocks are heading for a quiet start after gains yesterday and as the market waits for further clues over the health of the economy after the Fed started its rate-cutting cycle last week. Investors mull over the Chinese stimulus program as well as weaker than expected US consumer confidence. The economic calendar today is relatively quiet with the next test from tomorrow's jobless claims.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 25, 2024 3:30 PM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.03% at 42210

S&P futures -0.03% at 5734

Nasdaq futures -0.1% at 19925

In Europe

FTSE -0.08% at 8278

Dax -0.32% at 18928

  • Stocks steady at record highs
  • Markers mull over China stimulus & US consumer confidence data
  • US jobless claims and core PCE are the next test
  • Oil gives back yesterday’s gains on demand worries

Stocks steady at record highs

U.S. stocks are heading for a quiet start after gains yesterday and as the market waits for further clues over the health of the economy after the Fed started its rate-cutting cycle last week.

The US S&P 500 and the Dow Jones closed at record highs for a second straight day yesterday, with resource stocks doing most of the heavy lifting following China's stimulus package.

However, data showing consumer sentiment in the US dropping by the largest measure in three years has revived worries that the US economy could be on track for a sharp slowdown.

The markets are pricing in a 58% probability that the Fed will cut interest rates by 50 basis points further in November, up from a 50/50 coin toss just a week earlier.

On the data front, the economic calendar is relatively quiet today, with only new home sales in focus. The next major test for the markets will be jobless claims figures tomorrow and US core PCE data on Friday.

Meanwhile, Fed speakers will also be under the spotlight, with comments from Fed governor Adriana Kugler due after the market close and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell hitting the airwaves tomorrow.

Corporate news

Nvidia is rising further after gaining almost 4% yesterday. The chip giant's CEO, Jensen Huang, appears to be done selling Nvidia shares. He has offloaded more than $700 million worth of shares under a trading plan.

Ford General Motors and Rivian are falling 2% to 3% each after Morgan Stanley lowered its views on the auto industry and downgraded these three firms.

KB Homes is set to open over 6% lower after the home builder reported Q3 earnings that missed forecasts and provided weaker-than-expected guidance.

Dow Jones forecast – technical analysis.

The Dow Jones trades within a rising channel. The price has risen to fresh record highs above 42.2k but is running into the upper band of the rising channel, dating back to the start of April. The RSI is on the brink of overbought territory, so buyers should be cautious. A rise above the trendline resistance opens the door to a 43k round number. On the downside, support is seen at 41,565, the August high. It would take a fall below 40k to create a lower low.

dow jones forecast chart

FX markets – USD rises, GBP/USD falls

USD rises after losses yesterday but remains near yearly lows after yesterday's weak U.S. consumer confidence data following Chinese stimulus measures.

EUR/USD is rising but has so far failed to push above 1.12. While the euro has broadly been able to capitalise on the weaker U.S. dollar concerns over a recession in Germany and concerns over the health of the broader eurozone economy could limit gains.

GBP/USD is falling from a 2.5-year high. Market attention turns to the UK budget next month, which is followed by the Bank of England interest rate decision eight days later. This will likely be a challenging period, particularly as tax hikes are expected.

Oil gives back yesterday’s gains on demand worries.

Oil prices are falling, giving up yesterday's gains as investors weigh up the global demand outlook.

Weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence data has raised concerns over softer demand in the U.S. This is offsetting news that China unveiled a barrage of stimulus measures to support the slowing economy. However, there are concerns that these stimulus measures may not be enough to inject sustainable growth into the Chinese economy.

Attention is now turning to US EIA stockpiles, which come after API data yesterday showed that stockpiles experienced a larger-than-expected draw of 4.3 million barrels, compared to the expected 1.1 million barrels forecast.

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open DJIA USD Oil
Latest market news
View more news
EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
December 20, 2024 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
December 20, 2024 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
December 19, 2024 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
December 19, 2024 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
December 19, 2024 01:56 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest US Open articles

US_flag_NYC
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after inflation data
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 11, 2024 02:20 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ is unchanged as investors wait for inflation data
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 10, 2024 02:07 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX is muted at record high ahead of CPI this week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 9, 2024 02:25 PM
        USA flag
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 6, 2024 02:36 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.