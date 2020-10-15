Earnings Play Schlumberger

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 15, 2020 1:15 PM
0 views
Energy
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Friday, before market, Schlumberger (SLB) is expected to release third quarter EPS of $0.13 compared to $0.43 last year on revenue of approximately $5.4 billion vs. $8.5 billion a year earlier. Schlumberger is the world's largest supplier of oil and gas products, and the company's expected move based on front-month options is 4.5%. The last time the company reported earnings the stock rose 0.9%.

Technically speaking, on a daily chart, Schlumberger's stock price has been in an intermediate-term downtrend since early-June and the RSI is holding under 50. The simple moving averages (SMA) are arranged in a bearish manner and it appears that recent price action has been using the 20-day SMA as resistance. The company's stock price is likely to continue downward to the 14.00 support level. If price can breakout to the downside of 14.00, it could fall to the 2020 low of about 11.90. If price breaks down below 11.90, it would be a very bearish signal that could cause further price decline. On the other hand, if price can get above the 20-day SMA then traders should look to 18.20 for a halt of any advance. However, if price gets above 18.20 it could cause a jump back up to 20.90. But this is unlikely as the resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks worldwide has once again put city's back into lockdown and further discouraged travel.       



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
October 6, 2023 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
October 6, 2023 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
October 6, 2023 03:20 PM
Stock market crash history: past financial bubbles and crises
October 6, 2023 02:55 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
October 6, 2023 01:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Equities articles

Close-up of stock market board
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
By:
Joshua Warner
October 6, 2023 03:20 PM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      stocks_02
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 5, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 5, 2023 12:46 PM
        stocks_07
        S&P 500 analysis: Top 4 oversold stocks to watch
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 4, 2023 02:23 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.