ECB in the Hot Seat: What to Expect from September's Rate Decision

ECB Interest Rate Decision (Sep) expectations are 4.00% while the current reading is 4.25%.

Deposit Facility Rate (Sep) expectations are 3.50% while the current reading is 3.75%.

Where do we go from here?

The ECB ideally targets a 2% inflation rate. However, Policymakers at the European Central Bank are divided about the persisting pressures on inflation and sluggish economic growth and a higher chance of a possible recession. Consequently, it appears that judgements on policy in the future could be difficult with major policymakers currently disagreeing.

What has happened so far

A great amount of data has been presented to us. There is a consensus among market participants that the European Central Bank will reduce its deposit rate by a further 25 basis points on September 12 bringing the total count to 2 cuts this year. Economists also maintain chances of a further rate cut again in December, as stated by the latest Reuters Poll, and 4 cuts in total are currently being priced in by markets, by Q1 2025.

Eurozone annual inflation dropped to 2.2% in August, which was the lowest it had been in three years. However, core inflation remains stubborn, easing by just 0.1% from 2.9% to 2.8%. Pay patterns, the continuous high service pricing, the volatility of oil prices, and a slight acceleration of the money supply growth could be the primary causes of the persistence.

Overall, there has been a noticeable slowdown in wage growth, and economic activity has been poor, which is what is currently required to increase the chance of the rate cut from the ECB. However, while most indicators are in accordance with expectations, there are still those that are problematic. Germany, which is the largest economy in the European Union, had announced their Factory Orders report last week with results that came in far higher than was expected at 2.9%. This means that although a slowdown in the -1.6% range was anticipated, it does not signify an economic slowdown in that area and implies that not all indicators are pointing in the same direction of a rate cut.

In addition, the Germany Real Wage Growth YoY shows already increasing salary growth with Q1 at 3.8%, again higher than the target of 2.0% set by the ECB.

The data could hint that inflation in the European Union is not entirely done, which could lead towards the possibility that inflation may once again increase into 2025 and continue to remain above the 2% objective set by the European Central Bank (ECB), even after the cutbacks have been completed.

It will be a balancing act in the upcoming months to keep up with the about 0.25% rate decreases that are predicted to occur over the remaining months of 2024 if they do happen.

However other economies in the eurozone remain under pressure. The overall index for the eurozone has fallen for the third time in a row to -15.4 points. The current slowdown in the EU economy is primarily responsible for this. This makes the rate cut even more “necessary” at Thursdays meeting, to avoid threatening the economy to tip into a recession. Once again.

With the values in the current situation in almost all regions falling in September, this indicating a similar situation in the global economy… excluding Germany. There is therefore hope that this does not catch onto the expected values, which have improved the outlook slightly in return. It remains to be seen.

Expectations

Bank of America projects a further 25 basis point drop in December and a cumulative reduction of 125 basis points by the year 2025.

According to Goldman Sachs, there will be a cut halt in October and a third rate cut in December. The halt is predicated on the idea that by October, not much new information will become available to change the ECB's narrative.

Fidelity is projecting two interest rate cuts of 25 basis point. One in September and one in December of 2024. By years end, the deposit facility rate would then be 3.25%. In order to lower the interest rate to the intended 2.50% by September 2025, three further quarterly reductions are expected in 2025.

DAX Technical Analysis

After the NFP scare last week, the price fell to -1.77%. However, in Monday's trading session, the price managed to recover at least +1.33%. In yesterday's trading session, the price was in the range of Monday's highs and lows and did not deviate too much from the norm.

Currently, we are range trading within the 18472 and 18213 range, which appears to be strong levels as they are previous swing highs and lows, and thus levels that must be broken on the advance.

On the daily chart, the price is below the 50EMA line after a brief breach but lack of support and a continued fall. This may be due to the increased likelihood of a 50 basis point interest rate cut by the Fed next week after the CPI figures were slightly hotter than expected. The ECB interest rate decision is due tomorrow. There is uncertainty about the size of the cut, or whether the EU will cut at all, adding to recession fears. The market appears to remain cautious.

Other technical indicators such as the RSI have broken below 50 into bearish territory, while the stochastic RSI is currently oversold and possibly forming a crossover, which could indicate increasing bullish momentum.

The recent drop in value could therefore indicate a reduction in risk ahead of tomorrows ECB rate decision. Generally caution is advised.

Kind regards,

Philip Papageorgiou