ECB Rate Cut Ahead: Will Eurozone Recovery Stay on Track?

Market Updates and Analysis
Eurozone: ECB Meeting Outlook
- Rate Cut Expectations:
- Analysts expect a 0.25% rate cut at the ECB meeting on Thursday, bringing the deposit rate to 3.00%.
- The focus will be on updated growth and inflation forecasts, with concerns over weakening growth for 2025 potentially leading to a downward revision from the current 1.3% growth estimate.
- Key Considerations:
- Despite weaker indicators and uncertainties around U.S. trade policies, the ECB is likely to maintain its view of a gradual recovery in the coming quarters.
- A robust labor market and anticipated real wage growth are expected to support consumer demand, aided by further rate cuts into 2025.
- Market Performance:
- The STOXX 600 is up 12% YTD, driven by a strong financial sector:
- Banks: +35%
- Insurers: +27%
- Financial Services: +22%
- The auto sector lags with a 6% decline, while the U.S. S&P 500 has soared 35% YTD, led by tech and communications sectors.
Japan: Stronger-Than-Expected Economic Growth
- Q3 GDP:
- Japan’s GDP grew 0.3% QoQ, surpassing market expectations of 0.2%.
- Growth was supported by a 0.7% increase in private consumption, driven by rising wages and stabilizing real wages in November.
- Corporate Performance:
- Japanese companies generate 60% of their revenue domestically, benefiting from higher consumption.
- The TOPIX is up 15% YTD in euro terms, with a forward P/E ratio of 14, aligning with historical averages.
- A projected 9% earnings growth for 2024 suggests further upside potential for Japanese equities.
DAX Analysis
Leaders and Laggards
- Leaders:
- Qiagen N.V.: +3.75%
- Sartorius AG: +3.58%
- Commerzbank: +2.66%
- Heidelberg Materials: +1.55%
- Laggards:
- Siemens Energy: -5.06%
- Zalando SE: -2.62%
- Rheinmetall AG: -1.88%
- Adidas: -0.63%
Technical Indicators (Germany 40 - 4-Hour Chart)
- Price Action:
- Current Level: 20,317.4, consolidating below the key resistance at 20,474 after a strong rally.
- Support and Resistance:
- Resistance Levels:
- 20,474: Immediate resistance. A breakout could target 20,600.
- Support Levels:
- 20,193.5: Nearest support zone.
- 20,039: Critical breakout level.
- 19,862 (EMA 50): Medium-term support.
- Moving Averages:
- EMA 20: 20,286.9 – Immediate dynamic support.
- EMA 50: 20,047.2 – Confirms medium-term uptrend.
- EMA 200: 19,539.4 – Provides longer-term bullish support.
- Momentum Indicators:
- RSI: 59.83, showing neutral-to-slightly bullish sentiment with room for upside.
- Stochastic RSI: 7.68, oversold, suggesting potential for a near-term bounce.
Thesis
- Scenario 1: Bullish Breakout
- A breakout above 20,474 could push the DAX toward 20,600, with the uptrend intact.
- Scenario 2: Consolidation or Pullback
- Failure to break 20,474 may lead to consolidation or a pullback toward 20,193.5 or 20,039.
Conclusion
- Eurozone Growth: The ECB rate cut and strong labor market are expected to support consumer demand.
- Japan: Robust domestic consumption and earnings growth provide a positive outlook for Japanese equities.
- DAX Outlook: While the DAX remains in a bullish trend, resistance at 20,474 is critical. Oversold Stochastic RSI suggests a breakout is possible, but failure could result in consolidation. Traders should monitor key support and resistance levels for directional cues.
