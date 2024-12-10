ECB Rate Cut Ahead: Will Eurozone Recovery Stay on Track?

Analysts expect a 0.25% rate cut at the ECB meeting on Thursday, bringing the deposit rate to 3.00%.
The focus will be on updated growth and inflation forecasts, with concerns over weakening growth for 2025 potentially leading to a downward revision from the current 1.3% growth estimate.

Philip Papageorgiou
Market Analyst
Tuesday 10:58 AM
germany_05
Market Updates and Analysis

Eurozone: ECB Meeting Outlook

  • Rate Cut Expectations:
  • Key Considerations:
    • Despite weaker indicators and uncertainties around U.S. trade policies, the ECB is likely to maintain its view of a gradual recovery in the coming quarters.
    • A robust labor market and anticipated real wage growth are expected to support consumer demand, aided by further rate cuts into 2025.
  • Market Performance:
    • The STOXX 600 is up 12% YTD, driven by a strong financial sector:
      • Banks: +35%
      • Insurers: +27%
      • Financial Services: +22%
    • The auto sector lags with a 6% decline, while the U.S. S&P 500 has soared 35% YTD, led by tech and communications sectors.

Japan: Stronger-Than-Expected Economic Growth

  • Q3 GDP:
    • Japan’s GDP grew 0.3% QoQ, surpassing market expectations of 0.2%.
    • Growth was supported by a 0.7% increase in private consumption, driven by rising wages and stabilizing real wages in November.
  • Corporate Performance:
    • Japanese companies generate 60% of their revenue domestically, benefiting from higher consumption.
    • The TOPIX is up 15% YTD in euro terms, with a forward P/E ratio of 14, aligning with historical averages.
    • A projected 9% earnings growth for 2024 suggests further upside potential for Japanese equities.

DAX Analysis

Leaders and Laggards

  • Leaders:
    • Qiagen N.V.: +3.75%
    • Sartorius AG: +3.58%
    • Commerzbank: +2.66%
    • Heidelberg Materials: +1.55%
  • Laggards:
    • Siemens Energy: -5.06%
    • Zalando SE: -2.62%
    • Rheinmetall AG: -1.88%
    • Adidas: -0.63%

 

Technical Indicators (Germany 40 - 4-Hour Chart)

20241210 DAX

  1. Price Action:
    • Current Level: 20,317.4, consolidating below the key resistance at 20,474 after a strong rally.
  2. Support and Resistance:
    • Resistance Levels:
      • 20,474: Immediate resistance. A breakout could target 20,600.
    • Support Levels:
      • 20,193.5: Nearest support zone.
      • 20,039: Critical breakout level.
      • 19,862 (EMA 50): Medium-term support.
  3. Moving Averages:
    • EMA 20: 20,286.9 – Immediate dynamic support.
    • EMA 50: 20,047.2 – Confirms medium-term uptrend.
    • EMA 200: 19,539.4 – Provides longer-term bullish support.
  4. Momentum Indicators:
    • RSI: 59.83, showing neutral-to-slightly bullish sentiment with room for upside.
    • Stochastic RSI: 7.68, oversold, suggesting potential for a near-term bounce.

Thesis

  • Scenario 1: Bullish Breakout
    • A breakout above 20,474 could push the DAX toward 20,600, with the uptrend intact.
  • Scenario 2: Consolidation or Pullback
    • Failure to break 20,474 may lead to consolidation or a pullback toward 20,193.5 or 20,039.

Conclusion

  • Eurozone Growth: The ECB rate cut and strong labor market are expected to support consumer demand.
  • Japan: Robust domestic consumption and earnings growth provide a positive outlook for Japanese equities.
  • DAX Outlook: While the DAX remains in a bullish trend, resistance at 20,474 is critical. Oversold Stochastic RSI suggests a breakout is possible, but failure could result in consolidation. Traders should monitor key support and resistance levels for directional cues.
Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
Today 09:33 AM
ECB, U.S. PPI, and 30-Year Bond Auction Updates
Today 09:24 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:22 AM
Why I don’t trust this bounce on AUD/JPY (as tempting as it looks)
Today 03:04 AM
AUD/USD: Sudden unemployment slide casts doubt on need for RBA rate cuts
Today 01:45 AM
Gold, Silver, Bitcoin: Momentum builds as bulls eye breakouts
Yesterday 10:49 PM
