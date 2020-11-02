Election 2020 Links to Review ALL of Our Election Analysis

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 2, 2020 1:52 PM
7 views
US American flag with a vote being posted in ballot box
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

In a little more than 24 hours, the US will start tallying the ballots from one of the most contentious and potentially consequential elections in recent memory. We’ll be covering all the results, market movements, and potential trading opportunities in our election night live blog, but to help our readers prepare, we’ve included the full list of our election-specific reports dating back to July.

Through the below links, you can quickly get “up to speed” on the historical trends, political insights on key markets, analysis of projected policies, and explorations of different election scenarios:

We’ll be referencing these pieces throughout the night on our live blog, so it’s worth reading up now so you don’t have to waste valuable trading time on election night reading background information!


Related tags: Election Biden Trump

Latest market news

DAX, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:51 AM
FTSE 100 Analysis: Blue-chips sink to 3-month low – Top UK stocks
Today 07:22 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: The yen dominates the session ahead of US data
Today 05:51 AM
Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Hawkish Fed minutes boosts USD, weighs on gold
Yesterday 11:05 PM
NASDAQ weak, Oil rallies
Yesterday 06:30 PM
EUR/USD outlook turns negative ahead of busy week for USD
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Election articles

Research
European Open: EUR/USD implied volatility spikes ahead of mid-term results
By:
Matt Simpson
November 9, 2022 05:12 AM
    Australian flag
    ASX200 Afternoon Report May 23rd 2022
    By:
    May 23, 2022 05:10 AM
      Research
      What does the ALP's election win mean for the ASX200?
      By:
      May 22, 2022 07:50 PM
        Australian flag
        Where are the tail risks for this weekend's Australian Federal Election?
        By:
        May 16, 2022 03:28 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.