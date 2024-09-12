EU Open update for 12.9.2024

The inflation report on Wednesday caused US markets to initially respond cautiously, but by the afternoon they were up sharply and closing the day with strong gains.

Ahead of the ECB meeting this afternoon, European markets appear firmer, while Asian stocks posted significant gains. Although the US markets may still face challenges due to weaker seasonality, the current price action appears to have swung in favour of bulls. The CME FedWatch tool indicates that a 25bps cut is now seen far more likely than a 50bps cut, at 87% vs. 13%. PPI data and US weekly jobless claims are also scheduled for today.

Although the US markets may still face challenges due to weaker seasonality, the current price action appears to have swung in favour of bulls. The CME FedWatch tool indicates that a 25bps cut is now seen far more likely than a 50bps cut, at 87% vs. 13%. PPI data and US weekly jobless claims are also scheduled for today.

Corporate news

Major Swiss bank ZKB opens trading for ether and bitcoin.

After an eight-year court struggle, Apple lost its appeal against a $14.3 billion tax levy in the EU.

In Q2, GameStop turned a profit despite a 31.4 percent drop in sales, shares closed with a 12% loss.





Campbell Soup became "The Campbell's Company" and discarded the word "Soup" from its name.

The Ethereum Name Service was integrated by PayPal and Venmo, enabling US users to transmit cryptocurrency using easy to remember ENS names rather than wallet addresses, and thus simplifying transactions.

The volume of Ethereum's on-chain stablecoins reached a record-breaking $1.46 trillion.

Ford, which is up against fierce competition from Chinese manufacturer BYD, plans to launch $30,000 electric vehicles that they say will turn a profit in roughly 2.5 years. Tesla also proposed a new entry-level EV, which is anticipated to debut in the market next year and will also compete with Ford's $30,000 electric vehicle.

On the agenda for today – London time

13:15 Europe Deposit Facility Rate (Sep)

13:15 Europe ECB Marginal Lending Facility

13:15 Europe ECB Monetary Policy Statement

13:15 Europe ECB Interest Rate Decision (Sep)

13:30 Europe Initial Jobless Claims

13:30 Europe PPI (MoM) (Aug)

13:45 Europe ECB Press Conference

15:15 Europe ECB President Lagarde Speaks

18:00 USA 30-Year Bond Auction

DAX Technical analysis

In yesterday’s trading session the DAX index reached both its highest and lowest levels in the afternoon after the US CPI numbers as seen in the yellow circle on the 4H chart above. It first rose to 18,435 points, after which it plunged briefly to the bottom support level around 18,210 but was stopped from going lower.

The DAX then broke through the 10 and 20 EMA’s and gained back 121 points by the closing bell, closing out the session at around 18,480 points. The day was closed with +0.86% and represents just over 157 points.

In todays trading session the price proceeded to break through the 50EMA and is now above those 3 levels. With the RSI being above the 50 line, we are within bullish territory. The Stochastic RSI on the other hand is in the overbought zone potentially indicating a weakening bullish momentum or a potential consolidation until the ECB rate decision in a few hours.